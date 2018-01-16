getwestlondon
Load mobile navigation
News
Latest News
West London News
Business
Health
Politics
Crime
Nostalgia
Motors
UK & World News
News Opinion
Expand
In Your Area
What's On
Latest What's On
What's On News
Arts & Culture
Comedy
Family & Kids
Film & TV
Food & Drink
Music & Nightlife
Shopping
Expand
Sport
Brentford FC
Fulham FC
QPR
Crime
My Account
Subscriptions
Sign Out
Jobs
Psychotherapy
Motors
Property
Directory
Family Notices
Dating
BuySell
Buy a Photo
Book an Ad
InYourArea
Psychotherapy
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
About Us
RSS Feeds
Goal Time
How to Complain
Corrections and Clarifications
Google Survey
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
House Rules
© 2017 Trinity Mirror Southern
Home
News
West London News
Stanmore
News
all
Most Read
Most Recent
Westfield
Westfield expansion: Shopping centre looks to fill 8,000 new job vacancies with massive job fair
The positions are available ahead of the launch of the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre's £600m extension
Hillingdon
Hillingdon taxi driver jailed for sexually assaulting vulnerable passengers with learning disabilities
The man from Hillingdon assaulted his vulnerable passengers over a period of four years, police said
Brent
Harlesden barbershop stabbing: Man convicted of 'callous' murder of Crispin Siddon
Victim Crispin Siddon died after suffering a critical stab wound to the heart in May last year
Hounslow
Soldier who boasted about being a Nazi jailed over racially abusive WhatsApp messages sent to Feltham woman
The defendant talked about killing Muslim children and made racially abusive comments about Turkish people
Shepherd's Bush
Harry Uzoka death: First pictures of 'inspirational' model stabbed to death in Shepherd's Bush
Tributes have poured in for Harry Uzoka, who was fatally stabbed in Ollgar Close on Thursday (January 11)
Brent
Maserati driver admits dangerous driving after police officers seriously injured
Two Brent police officers seriously injured in a collision on December 17 are still recovering
Traffic and Travel
Shocking footage shows moment Land Rover hits East Finchley cyclist near Liverpool Street
The cyclist suffered injuries to his head and knees in the crash, which happened near Liverpool Street
Animals
'We can’t process the evilness of it all': Owners devastated after three alpacas beaten to death at Bucks farm
Post-mortem examinations showed all three alpacas died from blunt force trauma
Kensington
Man, 56, stabbed in arm outside pub after being asked for watch by knife-wielding assailant
A 56-year-old was attacked by a man brandishing a knife in Comeragh Road
Stanmore
'No shellacs until further notice': Fire investigators believe blaze at Stanmore nail bar caused by heat lamp left on
Twenty people had to be evacuated during the blaze on Monday evening (January 15)
Most Read
Most Recent
Westfield
Westfield expansion: Shopping centre looks to fill 8,000 new job vacancies with massive job fair
The positions are available ahead of the launch of the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre's £600m extension
Hillingdon
Hillingdon taxi driver jailed for sexually assaulting vulnerable passengers with learning disabilities
The man from Hillingdon assaulted his vulnerable passengers over a period of four years, police said
Brent
Harlesden barbershop stabbing: Man convicted of 'callous' murder of Crispin Siddon
Victim Crispin Siddon died after suffering a critical stab wound to the heart in May last year
Hounslow
Soldier who boasted about being a Nazi jailed over racially abusive WhatsApp messages sent to Feltham woman
The defendant talked about killing Muslim children and made racially abusive comments about Turkish people
Food and Drink
Shopping at Aldi: 12 things you need to know before you shop at the UK's cheapest supermarket
A basket of goods at Aldi was found to be 15% cheaper than the same basket at Asda
Brent
Maserati driver admits dangerous driving after police officers seriously injured
Two Brent police officers seriously injured in a collision on December 17 are still recovering
Tom Cairney
Who is better, Fulham's Tom Cairney or QPR's Luke Freeman? An unlikely source has had their say on the matter
National Rail Twitter account goes into overdrive overnight
Traffic and Travel
Shocking footage shows moment Land Rover hits East Finchley cyclist near Liverpool Street
The cyclist suffered injuries to his head and knees in the crash, which happened near Liverpool Street
Michael Madl
Austria Wien sign Fulham defender Michael Madl
The defender has left Fulham are being frozen out of the first team picture this season
Animals
'We can’t process the evilness of it all': Owners devastated after three alpacas beaten to death at Bucks farm
Post-mortem examinations showed all three alpacas died from blunt force trauma
Top Stories
Brent
Maserati driver admits dangerous driving after police officers seriously injured
Two Brent police officers seriously injured in a collision on December 17 are still recovering
Kensington
Man, 56, stabbed in arm outside pub after being asked for watch by knife-wielding assailant
A 56-year-old was attacked by a man brandishing a knife in Comeragh Road
Traffic and Travel
Shocking footage shows moment Land Rover hits East Finchley cyclist near Liverpool Street
The cyclist suffered injuries to his head and knees in the crash, which happened near Liverpool Street
Harrow
Travel chaos after burst water main outside Northwick Park Hospital leads to flooding on site and road closure
The burst water main left an area of around 330ft submerged in water on Tuesday (January 16)
Animals
'We can’t process the evilness of it all': Owners devastated after three alpacas beaten to death at Bucks farm
Post-mortem examinations showed all three alpacas died from blunt force trauma
Stanmore
'No shellacs until further notice': Fire investigators believe blaze at Stanmore nail bar caused by heat lamp left on
Twenty people had to be evacuated during the blaze on Monday evening (January 15)
Courts
Shepherd's Bush stabbing: Police confirm name of deceased as two men appear in court charged with his murder
George Koh and Jonathan Okigbo have been charged with his murder and were in court on Tuesday (January 16)
Health
Giant 131k tonne FATBERG the size of double decker bus appears in London
The pile of lard measured in at a whopping 12ft and carries an important health message
Westminster
Westminster Bridge attack: Inquest 'should examine continuing failure to get to grips with prison and internet radicalisation'
A pre-inquest hearing into the terror attack in March last year took place on Monday (January 15), with the families of those who who died represented
Crime
Elderly man dies five months after thugs left him in a critical condition when they allegedly dragged him to ground to steal watch
The 82-year-old suffered a fractured spine as attackers allegedly forced him to the ground to steal his watch
Boris Johnson
Garden Bridge: Boris Johnson summoned to appear before London Assembly after £37m in public funds wasted on scrapped project
It is the first time a former Mayor has been summoned for scrutiny
Fulham FC
Fulham live - We discuss all the latest goings on at Craven Cottage
Join Fulham reporter Ryan O'Donovan for a transfer window special webchat
Westfield
Westfield expansion: Shopping centre looks to fill 8,000 new job vacancies with massive job fair
The positions are available ahead of the launch of the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre's £600m extension
Hillingdon
Hillingdon taxi driver jailed for sexually assaulting vulnerable passengers with learning disabilities
The man from Hillingdon assaulted his vulnerable passengers over a period of four years, police said
Hounslow
Soldier who boasted about being a Nazi jailed over racially abusive WhatsApp messages sent to Feltham woman
The defendant talked about killing Muslim children and made racially abusive comments about Turkish people
Brent
Harlesden barbershop stabbing: Man convicted of 'callous' murder of Crispin Siddon
Victim Crispin Siddon died after suffering a critical stab wound to the heart in May last year
Shepherd's Bush
Harry Uzoka death: First pictures of 'inspirational' model stabbed to death in Shepherd's Bush
Tributes have poured in for Harry Uzoka, who was fatally stabbed in Ollgar Close on Thursday (January 11)
Courts
Drug dealer convicted of attack which left senior Met officer unconscious and with dislocated shoulder
Kensington and Chelsea acting borough commander Det Supt Raffaele D'Orsi was badly hurt by Ayoub Benhammwu, who has been found guilty by a jury
Southall
Southall shooting: Second man charged with murder after death of Khalid Abdi Farah
Jermaine Paul, 22, has been charged with murder after Khalid was shot dead in Lady Margaret Road last November
Uxbridge
Uxbridge stabbing: Man charged nearly three months after teenager knifed on his own doorstep
Devidas Vyturys, 18, was stabbed while turning the key to his front door in October
Ealing
Paul Tong death: Pair accused of allegedly battering man to death over Rolex watch during 'robbery gone wrong' appear at Old Bailey
The man and woman are alleged to have targeted Paul Tong during a "robbery gone wrong"
West Drayton
'Leave firefighting to the professionals': Fire Brigade's warning after man tries to put out West Drayton blaze himself
Fire crews rescued the man from the burning West Drayton house on Sunday (January 14)
Housing
Hounslow 'three towers development' near new Brentford FC stadium refused permission by council for being 'overly tall and bulky'
The 'Golden Mile' development provided no affordable housing and would damage nearby heritage assets, the council concluded
Acton
Shepherd's Bush stabbing: Two people arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies of injuries
A man was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday (January 11)
Harlesden
Cyrille Regis: Tributes paid to former Harlesden resident and Hayes FC star following shock death
The much-loved former England striker helped blaze a trail for black footballers in the 1970s
Kensal Rise
Kensal Rise crash: Area of fatal collision 'plagued by very poor road safety', resident claims
Kensal Rise resident claims road where fatal crash occurred on January 6 is "mayhem" and "carnage"
Shepherd's Bush
Shepherd's Bush murder investigation officers reveal final moments of victim and that 'a number of people may have been involved'
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder but police believe others may have been involved
Harrow
Shocking CCTV footage captures moment Britain First supporter drove van at Muslim owner of Harrow curry house
Britain First supporter Marek Zakrocki told police officers he was going out to "kill a Muslim" before the incident at a Harrow curry house
Fulham
Manhunt under way after two hurt during New Year's Eve 'ammonia attack' in Fulham
One of the victims suffered facial burns after they were sprayed with a "noxious substance"
Retail
New Look closures: Clothing giant could be shutting 60 stores to save money on rent
The fashion retailer is reportedly drawing up plans to close around 10% of its stores
Harlesden
'His loss has left sorrow in all our hearts': Parents' tribute following inquest which finds murder victim died due to five gunshot wounds
Police are still yet to catch the killers of James Owusu-Agyekum, who died after a shooting on the Stonebridge estate in Harlesden
Primary School Ratings
Primary school places: Let our comprehensive Real Schools Guide help you pick the best primary for your sons and daughters
The Real Schools Guide is back for another year
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices
here
.
Close cookie policy overlay