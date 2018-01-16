Load mobile navigation
WestfieldWestfield expansion: Shopping centre looks to fill 8,000 new job vacancies with massive job fair
The positions are available ahead of the launch of the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre's £600m extension
HillingdonHillingdon taxi driver jailed for sexually assaulting vulnerable passengers with learning disabilities
The man from Hillingdon assaulted his vulnerable passengers over a period of four years, police said
BrentHarlesden barbershop stabbing: Man convicted of 'callous' murder of Crispin Siddon
Victim Crispin Siddon died after suffering a critical stab wound to the heart in May last year
HounslowSoldier who boasted about being a Nazi jailed over racially abusive WhatsApp messages sent to Feltham woman
The defendant talked about killing Muslim children and made racially abusive comments about Turkish people
Shepherd's BushHarry Uzoka death: First pictures of 'inspirational' model stabbed to death in Shepherd's Bush
Tributes have poured in for Harry Uzoka, who was fatally stabbed in Ollgar Close on Thursday (January 11)
BrentMaserati driver admits dangerous driving after police officers seriously injured
Two Brent police officers seriously injured in a collision on December 17 are still recovering
Traffic and TravelShocking footage shows moment Land Rover hits East Finchley cyclist near Liverpool Street
The cyclist suffered injuries to his head and knees in the crash, which happened near Liverpool Street
Animals'We can’t process the evilness of it all': Owners devastated after three alpacas beaten to death at Bucks farm
Post-mortem examinations showed all three alpacas died from blunt force trauma
KensingtonMan, 56, stabbed in arm outside pub after being asked for watch by knife-wielding assailant
A 56-year-old was attacked by a man brandishing a knife in Comeragh Road
Stanmore'No shellacs until further notice': Fire investigators believe blaze at Stanmore nail bar caused by heat lamp left on
Twenty people had to be evacuated during the blaze on Monday evening (January 15)
Food and DrinkShopping at Aldi: 12 things you need to know before you shop at the UK's cheapest supermarket
A basket of goods at Aldi was found to be 15% cheaper than the same basket at Asda
Tom CairneyWho is better, Fulham's Tom Cairney or QPR's Luke Freeman? An unlikely source has had their say on the matter
National Rail Twitter account goes into overdrive overnight
Michael MadlAustria Wien sign Fulham defender Michael Madl
The defender has left Fulham are being frozen out of the first team picture this season
HarrowTravel chaos after burst water main outside Northwick Park Hospital leads to flooding on site and road closure
The burst water main left an area of around 330ft submerged in water on Tuesday (January 16)
CourtsShepherd's Bush stabbing: Police confirm name of deceased as two men appear in court charged with his murder
George Koh and Jonathan Okigbo have been charged with his murder and were in court on Tuesday (January 16)
HealthGiant 131k tonne FATBERG the size of double decker bus appears in London
The pile of lard measured in at a whopping 12ft and carries an important health message
WestminsterWestminster Bridge attack: Inquest 'should examine continuing failure to get to grips with prison and internet radicalisation'
A pre-inquest hearing into the terror attack in March last year took place on Monday (January 15), with the families of those who who died represented
CrimeElderly man dies five months after thugs left him in a critical condition when they allegedly dragged him to ground to steal watch
The 82-year-old suffered a fractured spine as attackers allegedly forced him to the ground to steal his watch
Boris JohnsonGarden Bridge: Boris Johnson summoned to appear before London Assembly after £37m in public funds wasted on scrapped project
It is the first time a former Mayor has been summoned for scrutiny
Fulham FCFulham live - We discuss all the latest goings on at Craven Cottage
Join Fulham reporter Ryan O'Donovan for a transfer window special webchat
