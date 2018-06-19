The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have revealed that they chose not to shut down an event at which a driver was filmed performing a dangerous street racing stunt in the car park of an Asda supermarket in Hayes.

In footage sent to Get West London, the BMW can be seen “drifting” around a pillar as spectators - some of whom are stood perilously close to the moving car - watch and film the stunt.

A local councillor has expressed fears that someone will be killed if action isn't taken to stop such events from taking place.

But the Met Police have revealed they sent officers to the scene on a number of occasions and chose not to arrest anybody or even bring the gathering to a close.

A large crowd had gathered in the supermarket car park on Saturday evening to watch as souped-up cars revved their engines.

The shocking footage shows a car then start drifting around a pillar at speed, in the sort of manoeuvre you might expect to see in a film from the Fast and Furious franchise.

Skid marks are left on the ground and thick smoke is sent into the air as spectators film the stunt at close quarter.

A police spokesman has confirmed that Saturday's gathering of car enthusiasts was pre-planned and that they got multiple calls complaining of antisocial driving.

But no arrests were made.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: “Police received several calls from about 10.10pm on Saturday, June 16 to Millington Road in Hayes following reports of antisocial driving in the area.

“Officers attended the location on several occasions and observed the situation.

“A large number of vehicles were present.

“Enquiries established that it was a pre-planned event on private land and no offences were disclosed.

“No arrests were made.”

Police intervention has been called for by a local councillor who is campaigning to stamp out street racing which has reportedly plagued the area.

Speaking about the footage, Councillor Jazz Dhillon said: “Something has to be done before there is a death."