The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No arrests have been made more than a week after a father-of-two lost his life and another man was hurt in a double shooting in Queensbury.

A murder investigation was launched following the death of a man in his 30s, named locally as Leon Reid, after he was shot on Tuesday night (May 1).

Another man attended hospital with gunshot wounds shortly after police were called to the shooting at 9.02pm.

His injuries were said to be non life-threatening.

Friends paid tribute to Leon Reid, who they described him as "a big cuddly bear with a good spirit" in the days following his tragic death.

Met Police confirmed no arrests had been made in connection with the shootings, a week after it launched a murder investigation.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating a separate firearms incident after two, possibly three boys, one aged 13, one 15 and the other's age unknown, were shot in Harrow at the weekend.

The 13-year-old, is believed to have been an innocent bystander, was treated in hospital for a shotgun pellet wound to his head, while the boy whose age is not known is thought to have fled the scene before police and emergency services arrived.

A 15-year-old boy was also treated in hospital for gunshot wounds to his head.

(Image: Get West London)

On Sunday evening (May 6), a 39-year-old man was arrested by police in connection with the shootings, but has since been released under investigation.

Ten people have died from shootings in London since the beginning of the year, according to Metropolitan Police.