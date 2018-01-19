The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three people have been arrested after a woman and young girl were sprayed with an "irritant" after answering their door in Westminster .

A 40-year-old woman and nine-year-old girl had come to the door after their intercom was buzzed, and police believe a female suspect sprayed them with the irritant before running off.

The incident happened in New Cavendish Street, Westminster, at around 5.20pm on Saturday (January 13).

Both victims were rushed to a central London hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

Police have arrested a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

A woman in her 30s has also been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both women have been released on bail until mid-February, while the man has been bailed to a date in late January.

Police believe the attacker ran off soon after spraying the substance and are interested in speaking with a man wearing a distinctive orange jacket, who have chase to the suspect in the Langham Street area after the incident.

Police are also keen to speak with anyone who was at the Yorkshire Grey pub in Langham Street and may have been aware of the "altercation".

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westminster Community Safety Unit on 020 7321 8033 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

