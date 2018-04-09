The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kensal Rise is bustling with independent businesses that make it stand out from most London neighbourhoods.

The area's cut through by one of Brent's busiest roads but council plans to ease traffic congestion have been met with some fierce objections from residents.

That's because "Kensal Corridor" development proposals could cause surrounding shops and cafés to lose out on vital business.

While Kensal Rise has not escaped the recent surge in London street crime , there are still plenty of reasons why residents are proud and protective of this vibrant neighbourhood.

We have picked out nine reasons why you should visit Kensal Rise as soon as possible:

The Lexi cinema

(Image: Lexi Cinema)

This is the UK's only "social enterprise cinema". The front of house and box office are run by 50 local volunteers.

Independent documentaries and blockbuster films are shown as well as having a rich programme of panel discussions.

It is also available as a venue to rent for parties, weddings and bar mitzvahs.

Money made from ticket sales fund an eco village and school charity project in South Africa - going to the flicks has never felt better!

194B Chamberlayne Road, Kensal Green, London

Minkies Deli

Right next to the station, Minkies Deli offers freshly brewed coffee and scrumptious homemade fare.

(Image: Google)

A favourite with freelancers, young mums and hipsters, it's charming wooden chairs and calming classical music mean you can wile away hours behind its glass front watching Kensal Rise pass by with a flat white in hand.

Minkies Deli, ‘Glasshouse’, Chamberlayne Road, London

Messapica

Packed with Italian produce this bistro café is an off shoot of Queen's Park's Salusbury Food Store.

Its huge range of fresh juices and massive pizza menu are enough to make you faint.

There's also a ton of Italian deli food to choose from and if you don't have time to sit down and enjoy a limonata you can grab a salad or a slice of something and be on your way.

109 Chamberlayne Road, London

Queen's Park

Ok so technically it's Kilburn - but just moments away from Chamberlayne Road, Queen's Park is a leafy refuge from the constant hum of cars and buses.

It's 12 hectares are split between two boroughs with its northern part in Brent and southern part in Westminster.

(Image: Google)

It has tennis courts, a café and even a small zoo and on Sunday's it hosts a popular farmers' market.

Queen's Park, Kilburn, London

The Chamberlayne pub

The Chamberlayne's cosy decor and stand out menu make it a firm favourite with local 30-somethings.

Hailed as the neighbourhood's "pioneering gastro pub" it is famed for its Angus Aberdeen sirloin roast beef and generous selection of whiskies.

(Image: Google)

It has a lively bar as well as snug restaurant which is packed most Sundays.

83 Chamberlayne Road, London

Kensal Rise cemetery

This cemetery opened in 1833 and was inspired by the Père Lachaise Cemetery in Paris.

Situated along the canal its 72-acres are a mix of grand mausoleums, smaller graves, three chapels and two conservation areas.

A stroll around the cemetery may be the best way to spot local wildlife as it's home to at least 33 different species.

Harrow Road, London

Scarlet and Violet florist

(Image: Google)

Scarlet and Violet brings a splash of colour and floral scent to Chamberlayne Road.

It supplied the flowers for Kate Moss's wedding and was recently named one of London's best flower shops by the Evening Standard .

From statement bouquets to rustic bunches and chintzy pots and vases, it has everything a flower fan could dream of.

76 Chamberlayne Rd, London NW10 3JJ

The Whippet Inn pub

Sunday brunches, quiz nights and a heated beer garden make this pub and a go to for locals.

(Image: Google)

The Whippet has clean and cool decor that makes it look more hip café than pub but its strong selection of craft beers and cracking seasonal menus make it a good spot to grab a pint and a bite.

It also puts on live music with DJs delivering sets in the beer garden.

64-66 Chamberlayne Rd, London NW10 3JJ

Paradise by Way of Kensal Rise

This restaurant, bar and club has is at the heart of Kensal Rise night life.

It has a jam-packed events calendar of cult film nights, live music and even cabaret shows.

Velvet drapes, chandeliers and peeling give the place a gothic feel and as well as being a vibrant watering hole its celebrated menu make it a great spot to eat, drink and dance the night away.

19 Kilburn Lane, London W10 4AE

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .