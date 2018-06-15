Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It seems Brent is a breeding ground for celebrity talent with some of the biggest names of the century coming out of the north west London borough.

Actors, comedians and even a Rolling Stone, the list of famous Brent residents is endless.

But while a whole host of stars, including Daniel Craig, Lily Allen and Rita Ora have recently chosen to make Brent their home, maybe less well-known are those celebrities who were raised and educated in the borough.

How many of these nine famous faces did you know were from Brent?

George Michael

(Image: Channel 4)

George Michael was mourned by thousands following his sudden death on Christmas Day in 2016. But how many of you knew he lived in Brent and was educated at Kingsbury High School?

As a member the pop duo Wham, Michael rose to fame with tracks like 'Club Tropicana' and 'Last Christmas'. In 1987 the singer-songwriter embarked on a solo career and hits like 'Freedom! 91' made him a global gay icon.

Twiggy

(Image: Daily Mirror)

Believe it or not the world's first super model was born in Neasden. Lesley Lawson got the nickname "Twiggy" for her thin build and long legs that saw her rise to fame as a teenage fashion model in the 60s.

Her big eyes, long ashes and short hair made her a muse for designers and her androgynous look landed her a string of front covers for Vogue and Tatler among other magazines. The Daily Express even named her the 'The Face of 1966'. But before skyrocketing to fame Twiggy attended Brondesbury and Kilburn High School.

Charlie Watts

(Image: PA)

Drummer for one of the greatest rock bands of all time - The Rolling Stones - Charlie Watts still tours with them to this day. But before becoming a rock and roll icon Watts began life in Kingsbury .

He went to Kingsbury High School and lived in Wembley for a time. A trained graphic artist, as well as playing drums for the Stones he designed many of their record sleeves and stage designs.

Jay Sean

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Singer-songwriter Jay Sean or Kamaljit Singh Jhooti, was born in Harlesden. He first emerged as a talent as a member of the Rishi Rich Project who burst onto the UK Asian Underground scene with 'Dance with you' in 2003.

Since then he's collaborated with some of the biggest names in R&B, hip hop and pop including Nicki Minaj, Sean Paul and Lil Wayne among others. He was the first ever UK urban act to make Billboard magazine's Hot 100 list with his single 'Down' in 2009.

Zadie Smith

(Image: Getty Images)

Zadie Smith is a best-selling author and essayist whose debut novel 'White Teeth' (2000) won the Whitbread First Novel Award, and was nominated for the Man Booker Prize. She was brought up in Willesden and lives in Queens Park to this day.

As well as writing she has taught fiction at Columbia University of the Arts and is a tenured professor at New York University. Her 2012 novel NW is set in the Kilburn and was shortlisted for the Royal Society of Literature's Ondaatje Prize and the Women's Prize for Fiction.

Dev Patel

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Before becoming a Hollywood name actor Dev Patel grew up in Sudbury. He burst onto our screens with a cameo role in Channel 4 series 'Skins' before making his breakthrough as the lead in Danny Boyle's Academy Award-winning 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

Patel won the Best Actor Bafta for the 2008 box office success. Since then he has starred in a string of successful series including 'The Newsroom' and won a Bafta for Best Supporting Actor in the 2016 film 'Lion'.

Tamsin Greig

(Image: PA)

Actress Tamsin Greig is well known for her roles in comedy series 'Green Wing', 'Episodes', along with Matt Le Blanc, and 'Friday Night Takeaway'. She is also a voice actress for Radio 4's long-running rural drama 'The Archers'.

She was born in Kent but grew up in Kilburn after her family moved there she was three. An acclaimed stage actress an acclaimed stage actress, in 2007 she won a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in Much Ado About Nothing.



Mutya Buena

(Image: The People)

Former Sugarbabe Mutya Buena grew up in Kingsbury and attended Kingsbury High School where she met fellow band mate Keisha Buchanan. The Sugarbabes reached peak fame in the early 2000s with a string of number one hits including 'Round Round'.

After leaving the Sugarbabes in 2005 Mutya released a solo album 'Real Girl' in 2007. The group reunited in 2012 but are no longer allowed to release music under the name Sugarbabes so now make music under the name MKS.

David Baddiel

(Image: PA)

David Baddiel is a comedian, novelist and screenwriter most recognised for his work with Frank Skinner and Rob Newman in BBC sketch comedy 'The Mary Whitehouse Experience'. Football fans will best know him as hosting Fantasy Football League with Skinner, and for their part in the Euro 96 Anthem 'Three Lions' with the Lightning Seeds. He was born in New York but brought up in Dollis Hill and educated at North West London Jewish Day School.