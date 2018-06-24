Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ealing is packed with restaurants and cafés and with so much on offer it can be hard to know where to eat.

Whether you're after top of the range Italian food, a mouth-watering curry or cosy British pub fare, there's plenty of places to choose from.

But TripAdvisor's guide to help you navigate Ealing's brimming culinary scene misleadingly ventures outside of the borough and into Brentford.

We've plucked the top nine restaurants in Ealing, according to TripAdvisor, and laid them out for you here, but be warned - not all of them are in Ealing.

TripAdvisor website users can rate and review restaurants and say whether their food was good, excellent, very good, average, poor or terrible.

As well as the quality of their meals diners can review a place's atmosphere and say whether its service was up to scratch.

TripAdvisor looks at all these elements when ranking restaurants, which is how it finally selects its top nine for a neighbourhood.

From an award-winning fish and chip shop to a greasy spoon, these nine eateries cater to a range of palettes but do you agree they serve the best food Ealing (and apparently Brentford) has to offer?

9. Siracusa

This Italian restaurant has an authentic wood-fired pizza oven and is praised by TripAdvisor reviewers for its "warm atmosphere." It serves classic Italian pizza and pasta dishes and reviewers rave about its "affordable prices." Located in Brentford Lock, diners can enjoy waterside views. One reviewer wrote: "This restaurant has a Lock-side setting at Brentford Lock. Good service, good food, good location. Will return next time."

Where: Unit 2 Brentford Lock, High Street, Brentford, TW8 8LF

Book a table.

8. La Rosetta

Another Brentford Italian is among Ealing's top restaurants according to TripAdvisor. La Rosetta is a family-run restaurant which serves reasonably-priced traditional Italian food. Reviewers love its "superb atmosphere" and "properly cooked", "unfancy food." One wrote: "Excellent food and a real, Italian family restaurant. The staff are very friendly and children are made welcome."

Where: 201 High Street, Brentford, TW8 8AH

Book a table.

7. Sami's Spice

This Brentford High Street Indian restaurant was described by one reviewer as "a little cracker." Sami's Spice serves Bangladeshi cuisine with Tandoori chicken and Chana Masala among its most popular dishes. It's BYOB and doesn't charge corkage making it a hit with reviewers. One wrote: "Genuinely amazing customer service, the food looked and tasted great and you really could not ask for a better curry!"

Where: 125 High Street, Brentford, TW8 8AT

Book a table.

6. Raunka Punjab Diyan

(Image: Google)

This Indian restaurant in the heart of Southall gets rave reviews for its traditional cuisine. Its decor and friendly atmosphere are meant to mirror that of a rural Punjabi village and its dishes are authentic to match. Raunka Punjab Diyan's butter chicken and chat samosa come highly recommended and one reviewer described it as serving the "Best Indian Punjabi food in the UK."

Where: 466 Lady Margaret Road, Southall, Ealing UB1 2NW

Book a table.

5. Big Boys Cafe

(Image: Google)

This Greenford greasy spoon gets star reviews for its "top class service" and "big" full English breakfasts. It's also praised for its reasonable prices and welcoming staff. One reviewer wrote: "Stumbled upon this place while at work. Very clean, very friendly staff and delicious food all at a decent price. Thoroughly recommended."

Where: 329 Greenford Road, Greenford, Ealing UB6 8RE

4. The Express Tavern

(Image: Google Street View)

The Express Tavern is a British gastro pub that serves comforting food and has a strong selection of cask ales and beers. Visitors rave about its "beautiful beer garden" but some our less enamoured by the service which was described as one reviewer as "embarrassing." It offers a classic pub food and caters to vegetarians. One reviewer wrote: "There are great real ale, lager and cider selections and the food menu is extensive including options for vegetarians. The service and food were good."

3. Galata Pera

Galata Pera is a Turkish restaurant with "panoramic riverside views", according to TripAdvisor users. As well as its prime location visitors love its "friendly staff" and "simple, delicious Turkish food." Kebabs and hot Meze are among the top picks for diners. One reviewer wrote: "Visited Galata Pera 4 times in the last two months and every meal has been spot on. Highly recommended is the mixed grill and a basket of warm bread with a homemade chili sauce."

Where: 1 Town Meadow, Ealing TW8 0BQ

Book a table.

2. Albany Spice

This curry house is the second best place to eat in Ealing, according to TripAdvisor. Visitors love its "fresh, spicy food" and its Ginger Chicken and Paneer dishes come highly recommended. It's also BYOB and its reasonable prices make for a quality meal that won't break the bank. One reviewer wrote: We took our own drinks (from shop next door) and was made very welcome. The food was very tasty- A great meal, good service and would defo recommend if you are in Brentford!"

Where: 1 Albany Parade, High Street, 1 Albany Parade, Ealing,TW8 0JW

Book a table.

1. The Codfather

The number one spot to eat in Ealing is... drum roll - a fish and chip shop! Believe it or not the Codfather serves the best grub in the borough (well it is award-winning.) The Codfather is much more than a witty name and visitors can't get enough of its "generous portions" and "amazing fish" with many naming it "the best fish and chips I've ever tasted!" One reviewer wrote: "Best fish and chips we ever had. Ultra-Friendly staff, food excellent a 5 stars experience. Highly recommended!!"

Where: 81 Oldfields Circus, Northolt, Ealing UB5 4RU