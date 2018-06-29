The video will start in 8 Cancel

The sun is out in London - grab a blanket quick and get yourself to a scenic spot before the limited days of good weather in the capital disappear for another year.

Picnics and sunshine go together like strawberries and cream and lucky for west Londoners there are plenty of places to enjoy it this summer.

Pack your cool boxes and picnic hampers and head to one of these stunning west London picnic spots for some serious alfresco snacking.

1. Syon Park

The 40 acres of parks and gardens that surround the historic family home of the Duke of Northumberland, Syon House, are a stately setting for a picnic.

You can stroll through the centuries-old orchards, meadows and magnificent glass house before settling down with your spread.

But beware - you can't picnic everywhere in these historic Brentford gardens; the front lawn and area around the Great Conservatory are strictly out of bounds.

Rainy days also make picnics a write off according to Syon Park rules and you must take all your rubbish with you when you're done.

Where: Syon Park, Brentford, TW8 8JF

2. Osterley Park and House

This 1570s Isleworth mansion has grounds fit for a king as well as for a picnic of regal proportions.

National Trust-run Osterly Park is perfect for families and even has a children's nature trail.

You can wander round its many lakes and enjoy stunning views of the stately house before cracking out the scotch eggs.

Where: Jersey Road, Isleworth TW7 4R

3. Ravenscourt Park

Hammersmith and Fulham's most popular green spot has a basketball court, so you can work up your appetite shooting hoops before sitting down to a well-earned picnic.

The 13-hectare park also has tennis courts, a children's paddling pool and kid's beach in the summer making it perfect for family days out in the sun.

Where: Paddenswick Road, Hammersmith, London W6 0UA

4. Kew Gardens

(Image: Jeff Eden)

Richmond's Royal Botanical Gardens are an absolute must-see but come at a cost; while children under four go for free at Kew, adults and older children must pay.

Adults are charged £16 for entry and children older than are charged £4. Visitors can roam around Kews famous glass houses, including it's newly opened Temperate House, and enjoy acres of landscaped gardens and even a treetop walk.

People visiting Kew for a picnic must stick to a few ground rules; stick to grassy areas, don't bring barbecues or picnic furniture.

Ball games are also banned to help protect the garden's grass.

Where: Richmond, TW9 3AB

5. Chiswick House and Gardens

(Image: CHGT)

Chiswick's 18th century stately home has 65 acres of stunning landscaped gardens.

It welcomes picnics and even has a dog-free zone for those wanting to lounge and lunch without the risk of sneaky canines pinching their spread.

You can picnic anywhere in the grounds accept near the cricket ground on match days.

Where: Chiswick House and Gardens, Burlington Lane, Chiswick, W4 2RP

6. Gunnersbury Park

(Image: Ealing Council)

Gunnersbury park is joint owned by Ealing and Hounslow Councils and is currently at the centre of a huge regeneration project.

But you don't have to wait until 2026 to enjoy a its stunning grounds, according to its website the park boasts some of the "prettiest spots for your picnic blanket."

There's a children's playground, a wildflower meadow and a splashing fountain in the Horseshoe Pond.

Where: Gunnersbury Park, London W3 8LQ

(Image: PA)

This royal park is perhaps most famous for its 750 odd resident deer but is also a top place to eat alfresco.

Visitors can enjoy panaromic views of London's skyline whilst picking a picnic spot from the park's 2,500 acres.

In Richmond Park you can have up to 40 guests at any one picnic. Visitors are asked to respect the surrounding wildlife and take all rubbish with them when they leave.

Where: Richmond, TW10 5HS

8. Hyde Park

Hyde Park is another Royal Park and nestled in the heart of London it is more than 900 years old.

It was historically a royal hunting ground but nowadays visitors can enjoy its rose garden, fountains and gorgeous stretches of greenery.

You can have up to 40 guests to a picnic at Hyde Park, food and drink are welcome but barbecues are banned.

Where: Hyde Park

9. Brent Lodge Park (Bunny Park)

(Image: Ealing Council)

Hanwell's beloved Bunny Park is famous for its popular zoo which has exotic birds and reptiles as well as bunnies.

But this family friendly green patch is also ideal for a day out in the sun. Before throwing down your picnic blanket down by the river you can get lost in the park's maze or play a game of tennis on its courts.

Where: 204 Church Rd, London W7 3BP