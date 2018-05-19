The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sunshine and warm weather in west London this weekend mean you're likely to be on the look out for one of two things; beer gardens or where to get good ice cream.

To save you swanning about in the melting heat searching for the holy grail of Gelaterias, we've compiled a list for you.

Whether it's handmade sorbet, shakes or frozen yoghurt you're after, these top west London ice cream spots have something for everyone.

Ealing

Creams Cafe, Ealing Broadway

Ealing's branch of Creams Cafe is bound to make you salivate.

It specialises in flamboyant desserts that will blow your mind.

From huge Oreo sundaes to piles of gelato-topped profiteroles if it's statement ice cream that you're after then this is the place for you.

Where: 37 New Broadway

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday 11am to 11pm

Friday to Saturday 11am to 12am

Brent

Urban Chocolatier, Wembley High Road

(Image: The Urban Chocolatier)

It's handmade gelato and insane selection of 100 speciality shakes means Urban Chocolatier in Wembley High Road has to be Brent's best ice cream parlour.

It's open from 10.30am to to 1am seven days a week so sweet freaks can get their fix even after the sun's gone down.

Where: 393 High Road, Wembley

Opening hours: 10.30am to 1am Monday to Friday

Harrow

Twist Dessert Lounge, North Harrow

This North Harrow sweets parlour has more than 200 flavours of artisan ice cream and stays open most nights until 11pm.

Aside from every kind of ice cream under the sun customers can choose from milk shakes and mouth-watering desserts.

All the shop's ice cream is vegetarian friendly and doesn't contain egg.

Where:

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 12.30pm to 11pm

Monday 6pm to 11pm

Bru coffee and Gelato, St Georges Shopping Centre

Nestled inside Harrow's St Georges Shopping Centre Bru Coffee and Gelato brings a whole new meaning to the word "Frappe." For out-of-this world shakes and sundaes customers can combine freshly made ice cream with bits of cookie and chunks of brownie and even freshly brewed coffee.

Bru caters for a range of dietary needs including gluten free, dairy free and eggless diets.

Where: St Georges Shopping Centre, Harrow

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 7.30am to 11pm

Saturday: 8am to 11pm

Sunday: 9.30am to 10pm

Hammersmith and Fulham

Bertotti Pure Italian, Hammersmith

This Italian-run gelateria is a haven for old-school ice cream lovers.

It's kitschy decor and no frills flavours make it the ideal spot for those after a "proper ice cream."

It's owners Diego and Suzana Bertotti source their sweets from selected suppliers and offer incredible cakes and pastries as well as to-die-for ice cream.

Where: 87 Hammersmith Grove, Hammersmith

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 7am to 7pm

Saturday to Sunday 9am to 7pm

Kensington and Chelsea

Amorino, Chelsea

This top class parlour is perfect for mouth-watering sorbets and extravagant gelato.

You can design your own ice cream in the shape of a rose or if gelato's not your thing then the parlour also offers a wide range of milkshakes, granitas and sorbet drinks.

Nestled in the Kings Road, Amorino is the creme de la creme of west London dessert parlours.

Where: 67A King's Rd, Chelsea

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 11am to 12am

Hounslow

Afters, Bath Road

(Image: Google)

Afters in Hounslow is every bit the shiny American ice cream parlour. Customers can relax in pink leather booths and choose from a selection of outrageous ice cream flavours, including bubblegum and strawberry shortcake to note just a few.

The parlour also has a big selection of sundaes, shakes, whippy ice creams which can be topped with marshmallows, nuts and hot chocolate fudge sauce.

Where: 334 Bath Rd, Hounslow

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 12pm to 12am

Saturday to Sunday 11am to 1am

Hillingdon

La Dolce Vita, Ruislip

This European gelato joint is inspired by Italy and serves fresh ice cream made daily in the shop.

As well as 36 flavours of handmade ice cream it also has a range of delectable sorbets and irresistible cakes.

Head here for freshly-brewed coffee and a taste of the sweet things in life.

Where: 35A High St, Ruislip

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 11am to 11pm

Westminster

Morelli's Gelato, Covent Garden

Right at the heart of the West End, this ice cream shop is perfect for grabbing a refreshing sweet after the theatre. Founded in 1907 Morellis is perhaps most famous nowadays for making ice cream suitable for dogs. But pooches aside the parlour still offers an irresistible range of traditional gelatos fit for human-consumption too.

Where: 20A, The Market, The Piazza, Covent Garden

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 10am to 7pm