A sub-machine gun has been seized during a crackdown on violent crime in west London which saw nine people arrested on Thursday morning (April 12).

More than 200 police officers executed warrants at eight addresses in the capital, during which six males and three women aged between 14 and 49 were arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearm offences.

A number of items were seized from the properties, seven of which were in west London, including a sub-machine gun, a handgun, ammunition, cash and “large quantities” of what were thought to be Class A drugs.

Warrants were executed in Northolt, Greenford, Brentford, Fulham, Earls Court and Anerley Hill.

A spokesman for Met Police said: “Arrests were made as part of an intelligence-led, five-month operation targeting a violent and sophisticated gang operating in west London... believed to be involved in drug supply across the city.

“Officers used a range of covert and overt tactics to identify and target high-level, violent offenders.

“The operation was supported by the Trident and Area Crime Command, borough officers and other specialist units, including firearms officers, from across the Met.”

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in Blenheim Close, Greenford.

During raids at two addresses in Stephendale Road, Fulham, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of firearms.

A 14-year-old male was arrested in the same road on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Three arrests were made in Glenhurst Road, Brentford. A man, 34, was arrested on suspicion to supply Class A drugs and a woman of the same age was detained on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Another woman, 33, was arrested at the Brentford address on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

In Dorchester Close, Northolt, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and a 17-year-old was arrested in Fulham Road, Fulham, for the same alleged offence.

Finally, in Nevern Place, Earls Court, a 49-year-old woman was arrested on conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Commissioner Cressida Dick, who accompanied officers on the raid in Blenheim Close, said: “After some really good, strong work over the last few months, we were in a position to go out and execute warrants in relation to a number of people."

Commissioner Dick said the operation targeted those suspected of "supplying crack cocaine", "using violence" and "exploiting vulnerable people and very young people" in criminal activities.

“It sends a very strong signal to the public, who are very supportive in the police in these sorts of operations, that we are putting a lot of effort into carrying out work like this," she added.

