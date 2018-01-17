The video will start in 8 Cancel

Acid attacker Arthur Collins has had his jail term extended after calling his reality TV star ex-girlfriend with a smuggled phone in his prison cell using a crutch.

Collins, 25, will serve another eight months after using the contraband phone to call Ferne McCann, who appeared on the The Only Way is Essex.

He is serving a 20-year sentence for hurling the corrosive liquid across a crowded dancefloor in an east London nightclub.

Last month he admitted hiding a phone, two sim cards and two memory sticks inside a crutch while awaiting trial over the attack, which left 16 people with chemical burns and three people temporarily blinded.

Collins, from Broxbourne in Hertfordshire, claimed he had used the device to make private calls to then pregnant Ms McCann, who gave birth to their baby daughter, Sunday, in November.

Appearing at Woolwich Crown Court by video link from high security Belmarsh prison sporting a full beard, he showed no emotion on Wednesday (January 17) as he was sentenced for a single charge of possessing a prohibited item while in prison.

Judge Nicholas Heathcote Williams said: "The presence of a mobile phone or component part such as a sim card has many implications, not only for the prison establishment, but also the wider environment.

"It provides a prisoner or prisoners with an opportunity to communicate they would otherwise not have.

"This therefore allows them to act in a way prison is supposed to prevent them from doing."

Collins previously pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited item in prison at Bromley Magistrates Court on December 27.

The court heard how Collins committed the offence while he was on remand in HMP Thameside awaiting trial for the acid attack.

On September 10 last year, prison custody officers searched Collins's cell and they located a crutch that Collins had been using for an ankle injury.

The prison custody officer removed the rubber stopper from the bottom of the crutch and found a mobile phone with a sim card, a second sim card and two chargers.

In the crutch handle, officers also found two USBs. All the items were seized and checked.

No calls or messages were stored on the phone but the sim cards contained evidence of calls and messages between Collins and family, Metropolitan Police said.

