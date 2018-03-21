The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 13-year-old boy has been missing from Wembley for more than a month.

Nicholas Troisi was last seen leaving his home on the morning of February 14.

The teenager has links to Brent and the Chingford and Leyton areas of Waltham Forest.

His disappearance is being investigated by officers from Waltham Forest.

Police believe Nicholas may be with a family member.

The young teenager is described as white, around 5ft 4in tall and with brown curly hair.

He was last seen wearing an army green coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and mint-coloured trainers.

Anyone who can help police locate Nicholas or who has information on his whereabouts can call 101 quoting reference 18MIS006743, or contact Missing People on 116000.

