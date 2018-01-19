The video will start in 8 Cancel

NHS trusts paid out £6.2 billion in the past five years due to medical negligence claims.

Figures compiled in the BBC report "NHS litigation" show that Barts Health NHS Trust in east London paid out £123,066,279 between 2012/13 and 2016/17 due to errors, the highest amount in the country.

King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is fourth on the list, paying out £97,742,995 in the same period.

The report says that more than a third of the total £6.2 billion went on legal fees.

The bill for all types of medical negligence claims in England, including damages and legal fees, has risen four-fold in 10 years to £1.6 billion in 2016/17, the National Audit Office has warned.

Regarding historical mistakes, the report says that in the past five years the Department of Health has paid out £152.4 million, including legal fees, to victims of mistakes made before April 1995 in England.

Obstetrics - maternity - claims made up 71% of the total, £108.1 million.

North West London Hospitals Trust is fourth in the top ten of highest spenders on mistakes before 1995, paying out £7,240,332 between 2012/13 and 2016/17.

Barts Health NHS Trust is ninth on the list, paying out £4,580,810 in the same period.

Topping the list is the Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which paid out £8,449,333 between 2012/13 and 2016/17 for errors made before 1995.

Why is money still being paid for historical cases?

Legal battles can take many years

New claims are still being received for decades-old incidents

It can be years before patients or families realise they may have a claim for compensation

The report explains that larger trusts have higher bills due to the volume of patients they see, so figures were compiled for mistakes in relation to the number of services they provide.

The West London Mental Health NHS Trust paid out £342 per episode of care for all errors between 2012/13 and 2016/17, second only to the North Essex Partnership at £357.

Barts NHS Trust issued a statement on its showing in the report.

A spokesman said: "This data does need to be seen in context, with Barts Health receiving a proportionate number of claims as the biggest NHS trust in the country.

"We have one of the lowest mortality rates in the country, and our specialist hospitals - including the largest cardiovascular centre in Europ and a major heart attack centre - aim to treat a large number of high-risk patients which other hospitals cannot."

A spokesman for West London Mental Health NHS Trust said: “Our patients, particularly in our high secure and forensic services, are some of the most complex, challenging and long staying patients the health service sees.

"This means we report fewer consultant episodes (discharges) compared to an acute hospital, where patients will have significantly shorter stays and consultants will see a greater number of patients.

"This disparity means that the trust is shown as a false outlier in the data. We also see thousands of patients in the community and this is not captured as part of the data."

North West London Hospitals Trust and King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust were also contacted for comment.

