Plans to charge Blue Badge holders for parking at Kingston Hospital have been met with a barrage of criticism from campaigners, councillors and residents.

The hospital expects the charges to bring in £100,000 a year.

Charges were first introduced in January, but they were paused in May amid a legal challenge that claimed the trust was discriminating against disabled people. The hospital then reviewed the policy.

Trust bosses announced on October 8 their final decision to make Blue Badge holders pay £2 a day from 2019, and they spoke at a Health and Overview Scrutiny meeting at Kingston Council on October 11 to defend the move.

Chief executive Ann Radmore said: "This is not an easy set of discussions. If I did not have to charge for car parking, I would rather not - anybody, actually. But the trust does not receive any separate funds to operate its car park."

She said the hospital has to run a "commercial operation" when it comes to parking, and that it is therefore the managers' "responsibility" to seek the extra money to pay for its upkeep and improvements.

The hospital was criticised for its equality impact assessment. Ms Radmore admitted that an initial assessment, completed in 2017, was "not thorough enough", but disagreed with a resident that the trust was disregarding its duties, and stressed that a more complete assessment had since been completed.

It was also suggested the hospital should do more to publicise the Healthcare Travel Costs scheme, through which people on low income can claim back costs including parking, and which the trust has repeatedly emphasised to justify introducing the charges.

More than half (53%) of blue badge-holding respondents to the hospital's survey said they were not aware of the scheme.

Ms Radmore agreed the hospital has a "responsibility" to let people know about the scheme and said the trust will "do its bit", but argued it is not the hospital's duty to promote the scheme extensively on behalf of the NHS, because it is run nationally.

A report by the trust outlined the options considered, ranging from making Blue Badge holders pay the same as other car park users, to continuing to not charge for the spaces.

Councillor Sushila Abraham suggested the committee recommended one of the disregarded options.

She said: "I am very concerned looking at this whole thing. Really, I would like to see no charges. But if that's not an option then the middle ground would be three hours free parking.

"It allows users to come and go - frequent users or whoever it may be - and a flat fee of £2 thereafter. That should be the middle ground we are looking at."

The committee will now write to the trust, with a response expected in the next few weeks.

But Ms Radmore suggested that, although the trust will look into the council's recommendation, the decision might not be changed if no new evidence is brought before the hospital.

As things stand, charges for Blue Badge holders are expected to be introduced on January 7, 2019.