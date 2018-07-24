Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Several weeks of endless sunshine and soaring temperatures has left most of west London's parks, gardens, and even some residents, gasping for rain.

If you're willing the dry spell to come to an end, be careful what you wish for as "heavy thunderstorms" are expected to hit the capital towards the end of the week.

The stifling heat looks likely to continue until the weekend and Met Office forecasters predict "a very warm and uncomfortable night" on Thursday (July 26) with peak temperatures reaching 33C.

But sweet relief could come on Friday evening (July 27) as rain and thunderstorms swoop over West London.

Here is when thunderstorms are expected to arrive in west London near you.

Hillingdon

While Hillingdon will still be a baking 30C for most of Friday rain could fall from 1pm and continue into Saturday.

According to the Met Office there's a 30% chance of precipitation at 1pm which will increase towards the end of the day up to 60% from 7pm to 11pm.

(Image: PA)

Hounslow

Hounslow will be hot and sticky for most of the week and Met Office forecasters predict highs of 32C on Thursday which will drop to 30C on Friday. Rain is expected in the borough at 4pm with a 30% chance of precipitation. Showers are most likely at 10pm on Friday night when the Met Office says there's a 70% chance of rainfall.

Ealing

Ealing looks likely to remain uncomfortably warm and dry until Friday when temperatures could ease with lows of 18C predicted. Rainfall is expected from 4pm with a 30% chance of showers but this should ramp up into the evening with a 70% chance of rain at 10pm.

Harrow

The forecast for Harrow is dry, warm and sunny with highs of 32C until Thursday. This could end with some showers on Friday predicted to start at 4pm. Rainfall could last throughout the night and into Saturday morning.

Brent

The weather in Brent looks similar to other west London parts with temperatures soaring to 32C on Thursday. There's a 30% chance of rain at 4pm on Friday which will have risen to 60% by 10pm.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Forecasters predict it will be dry, hot and sunny on Thursday, followed by a very warm and uncomfortable night. Friday will be very hot but with heavy thunderstorms developing later, these possibly lingering into Saturday."