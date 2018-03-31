The video will start in 8 Cancel

What is better than a four day weekend? A blue moon.

This Easter weekend, the UK will be seeing the rare blue moon in a month filled with astronomical events.

Should the weather hold on Saturday (March 31), not only will sky-watchers be able to see the moon, but also some of our neighbouring planets.

You won't even need a camera or telescope to catch the rare sights in the sky, if you find a spot away from pollution.

March has already had the Worm Moon, a planetary alignment, a new moon and the Vernal Equinox.

The Blue moon is the name given to the second full moon of a month, and despite being notoriously rare, we have already had one this year.

A lunar month lasts around 29.5 days, while Gregorian Calendar months last from 28 to 31 days.

Sometimes the new moon can be seen twice in the same month, known as a Blue Moon.

If you're planning to go sky-watching on Saturday night, be sure to wrap up.

While we're no longer expecting snow this weekend, it is likely to be chillier than usual.

