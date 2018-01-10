The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been charged with the murder of Meschak dos santos Cornelio who was one of four people stabbed on New Year’s Eve in London.

Detectives charged Gaille Bola, 21, of Stonebridge Road, Tottenham, with murder on Tuesday (January 9).

He will appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 10).

Four young men were stabbed and died in separate incidents on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

According to Metropolitan Police, two teenagers and two 20 year-olds were killed in less than 24 hours in unrelated stabbings in north, east and south London on December 31 and January 1.

An 18-year-old was fatally stabbed in Larmans Road, Enfield, at 11.30am on New Year's Eve and died in hospital that evening.

A post-mortem examination, at Haringey Public Mortuary on Thursday (January 4), gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Officers had attended the scene of the stabbing along with London's Air Ambulance.

The victim was found inside the address suffering from stab wounds.

