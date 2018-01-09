Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Getting healthy is one of the most common new year's resolutions but notoriously hard to stick to.

If you're committed though, we're here to offer a helping hand with seven easy runs you can do in your lunchtime in central London.

Running is a flexible and low-tech way to get your heart rate high and improve your cardiovascular fitness, and can help burn fat.

What's more, running releases chemicals in your brain that make you feel really good and can even help beat depression.

Clarendon Serviced Apartments has compiled a list of the seven best, quick runs you can do in your lunch break.

Golden Jubilee to Millennium Bridge - 2.7 miles

This is probably one of London's most iconic runs and takes in a whole host of sights. The circular route along the north and south banks of the Thames can be started anywhere , with the best place to cross the river at Millennium Bridge and Golden Jubilee Bridge.

Regent's Park - 2.8 miles

If you work around Camden or in the Baker Street area, this is the perfect run for you.

Not only is the park absolutely gorgeous, but you'll probably glimpse some of the animals at London Zoo along the way.

There's a whole host of little internal paths too if you need to cut the run short.

St James's Park - 1.2 miles or 2.5 miles

Westminster workers are able to run through the Queen's front lawn, St James's Park and it's really quick and easy to get around the perimiter.

If you fancy a longer run, you can continue and loop around Buckingham Palace, returning through the Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

Battersea Park - 2.4 miles

Workers in Chelsea and Battersea can take advantage of one of London's most underrated parks, with the idyllic run inside the grounds of Battersea Park.

Make your colleagues jealous with selfies at the Peace Pagoda while they munch on their meal deals.

Bank to Brick Lane - 2.8 miles

City workers, we haven't forgotten about you!

Just minutes away from you is London's diverse East End, so check Spitalfields Market and breeze past Brick Lane before returning to Bishopsgate and its financial institutions.

Tower Bridge to London Bridge - 1.3 miles

A short run for those short on time, the stretch of Thames between London Bridge and Tower Bridge on the north bank tends to be less heavily populated and just as stunning.

If you feel adventurous, keep heading through to St Katherine's Dock and check out the marina.

Hyde Park - 3 miles

A three-mile loop around Hyde Park is possibly the best way to spend a lunch hour in London.

This route takes in all the major landmarks of one of the world's most famous and iconic parks.

If you're pushed for time, you can loop the Serpentine, which is a mile shorter.

But if there's a great route for a lunchtime run near your workplace, don't keep it to yourself! Let us know in the comments section below and help someone else fulfil their New Year's resolution.

