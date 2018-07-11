"Modern family diversity" has been recognised with the trial introduction of 24 different versions of family parking space signs at Westfield London .

The white painted icons cover a range of family units from "male couple with baby" and "older parent" to "pregnant mum with female partner and baby".

The car park redesign, which you can see at the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre until July 29, was the brainchild of Volvo Car UK as it marks the launch of its new V60 mid-sized estate car.

A spokesperson said feedback from Westfield customers so far showed the idea had "proven popular" with them.

Read More

Westfield news

The parking spaces can be found in Car Park A at Westfield, on Level 1 by lift lobby 2 near Waitrose and Marks & Spencer.

Volvo said that over the years "the definition of family has evolved, hence the icons profile different examples of family within society, including same-sex couples, single parents and nuclear families".

'Modern family' parking space designs

'Family design' parking spaces

There are 24 designs, listed here in no particular order.

  1. Male couple with baby
  2. Female couple with child
  3. Single mum with children
  4. Mum and dad with children and baby
  5. Single dad with children
  6. Single mum with child and baby
  7. Grandparents/guardians with children
  8. Mum, child and grandma
  9. Mum and dad with four children
  10. Grandad/guardian with baby
  11. Split family (e.g. four parents and one child)
  12. Older female couple with children
  13. Single mum with children and baby
  14. Male and trans couple with child
  15. Pregnant mum with children and baby
  16. Pregnant mum with female partner and baby
  17. Mum and child and grandparents
  18. Male couple with baby and older parent
  19. Dad with son and his friends
  20. Single dad and baby with grandparent
  21. Single pregnant mum with baby
  22. Dad and pregnant mum with baby and child
  23. Male couple with two babies
  24. Grandma/guardian with child

The Volvo UK launches in retailer showrooms on Saturday, July 14.

Westfield itself recently underwent a massive £600m expansion project , culminating in the opening of a new Primark store on June 15 .

The refurb also saw either new or improved stores from the likes of John Lewis, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, Curry's PC World, Boots and adidas.

Volvo 'family diversity' parking spaces at Westfield London
'Family design' parking spaces
View gallery