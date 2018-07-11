The video will start in 8 Cancel

"Modern family diversity" has been recognised with the trial introduction of 24 different versions of family parking space signs at Westfield London .

The white painted icons cover a range of family units from "male couple with baby" and "older parent" to "pregnant mum with female partner and baby".

The car park redesign, which you can see at the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre until July 29, was the brainchild of Volvo Car UK as it marks the launch of its new V60 mid-sized estate car.

A spokesperson said feedback from Westfield customers so far showed the idea had "proven popular" with them.

The parking spaces can be found in Car Park A at Westfield, on Level 1 by lift lobby 2 near Waitrose and Marks & Spencer.

Volvo said that over the years "the definition of family has evolved, hence the icons profile different examples of family within society, including same-sex couples, single parents and nuclear families".

'Modern family' parking space designs There are 24 designs, listed here in no particular order. Male couple with baby Female couple with child Single mum with children Mum and dad with children and baby Single dad with children Single mum with child and baby Grandparents/guardians with children Mum, child and grandma Mum and dad with four children Grandad/guardian with baby Split family (e.g. four parents and one child) Older female couple with children Single mum with children and baby Male and trans couple with child Pregnant mum with children and baby Pregnant mum with female partner and baby Mum and child and grandparents Male couple with baby and older parent Dad with son and his friends Single dad and baby with grandparent Single pregnant mum with baby Dad and pregnant mum with baby and child Male couple with two babies Grandma/guardian with child

The Volvo UK launches in retailer showrooms on Saturday, July 14.

Westfield itself recently underwent a massive £600m expansion project , culminating in the opening of a new Primark store on June 15 .

The refurb also saw either new or improved stores from the likes of John Lewis, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, Curry's PC World, Boots and adidas.