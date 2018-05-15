The video will start in 8 Cancel

Would you pay £3,744 a year for 10 extra minutes a in bed?

It's unlikely many of us would think it is worth it, but that's exactly what some of us are paying in London to live closer to where we work.

New research has shown how a paltry 10 extra minutes in bed each day can set you back £72 per week on average.

That’s £3,744 each year, the equivalent of more than 10% of the average London salary.

But don't fear. Some areas of west London have come out as among the best value places to live in terms of journey time versus rent.

A newly produced alternative Tube map which has been redrawn by credit report specialists TotallyMoney allows you to see which areas offer the best value.

And, guess what, homes around Greenford, North Acton and Kingsbury underground stations are among the best value places to live.

For each Tube line, the map uses the station with the most expensive average weekly rent as a starting point.

Then it shows journey times from that location to other stations, along with the average rents of one-bedroom properties nearby.

The study shows Greenford is 26 minutes away from the most expensive area for property on the Central Line - Oxford Circus - with an average weekly rent of £146.

North Acton is 19 minutes away with average rents at £214 and Kingsbury is 31 minutes away with an average rent of £155.

East Acton, also on the Central Line, is another location among the best value spots in London, being 17 minutes away from Oxford Circus and with average rental prices at £266.

Seven Sisters takes top spot on the Victoria Line with a journey time to Green Park of only 15 minutes, and an average weekly rent of £209 — which is below the average London weekly rent for one-bedroom properties.

But west London’s Hammersmith is the worst performing location, with above average weekly rents of £484, and relatively long journey times to more central locations.

You can use the map to identify more central or more affordable areas to live, depending on what’s important to you.

TotallyMoney’s head of brand and content, Joe Gardiner, said: “Location is everything, time is money, and bedtime doubly so.

“For some, a lie-in is priceless — and, if that’s you, there are some sweet spots you should centre your house hunting around.”

Developers have not been slow to cash in on Greenford and Acton's winning positions.

Major property developments are under way in both areas including the huge new 1,965-home site at the former GSK factory site on Greenford Road.

This is one of the biggest buy-to-rent schemes in the UK and will feature roof gardens, gyms, shops, a new school, offices and even possibly a cinema.

In Acton one example is the Acton Gardens development of 2,800 new homes and parks, located a short walk from Chiswick High Street and with five stations nearby.

To take a closer look at the alternative Tube map visit www.totallymoney.com/rent-vs-tube-journey-time