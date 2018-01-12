The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rooms at a new budget hotel in Harrow town centre are already being snapped up by visitors to Wembley Stadium events.

Travelodge's first hotel in the borough, in Greenhill Way, is "off to a flying start" in the run up to half-term events at the nearby venue, according to the new manager.

London Harrow Travelodge represents a £10 million investment for third party investors and has created 20 local jobs.

"We’ve gotten off to a flying start and business on the books is looking good with half term fast approaching", said hotel manager, Joao Maldonado, "with key events at Wembley such as: the Strictly Come Dancing Live Show, the X-Factor Tour and Disney’s ‘World of Enchantment’ in Spring.

"This is great news for the local economy too, as our research shows, Travelodge customers will collectively spend, on average, £2million annually with local businesses during their stay."

(Image: Travelodge)

Rooms at the company’s 71st London hotel feature the "bespoke, luxurious" king-size Travelodge Dreamer bed, with bedside USB charging points and a moonlighting surround.

The new modern room also includes softer LED ceiling lighting, providing a warmer ambiance, a comfort cooling system, a Samsung 32-inch TV, complimentary tea and coffee making facilities and free WIFI.

In addition all family rooms now offer individual beds for children.

Mr Maldonado added: "We are thrilled to have opened our first Travelodge hotel in Harrow town centre as there is a desperate need for good quality accommodation at a great value price.

"Our new hotel is a few minutes from the train station and just a few stops from Wembley; making it an ideal base for business and leisure customers."

The 101-room hotel also has a Bar Café offering unlimited breakfast for guests at an extra cost.

Rooms are available from £35 and can be booked here .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.