A new construction academy which will help train the next generation of brick layers, plumbers and electricians has just opened in west London.

The West London Construction Academy, which is situated at the major Southall Waterside housing development, is a partnership between developers Berkeley, which is building thousands of homes on the site, and West London College.

It aims to help tackle the UK’s construction skills crisis and the exodus of talent from the industry and opened with a special launch ceremony on Tuesday, 17 October.

Recent figures from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors show that more people are leaving the construction industry than joining it, which is threatening productivity and growth.

Berkeley says it is vital that the construction industry solves the 'skills crisis' head on. If it does not, it estimates the workforce will decrease by 20 to 25% in the next decade.

Berkeley Group chief executive, Rob Perrins, explained: "The West London Construction Academy aims to address the industry’s skills gap for the long term by inspiring the next generation and preparing them for the world of work, including giving them the best chance of securing a placement at the end of their apprenticeships.

"We want people to see that an apprenticeship is often just the first step of a lifelong career. At Berkeley, half of our 15 divisional managing directors don’t have a degree, with four starting out as apprentices. The experience they gained on site was invaluable and goes to show that apprenticeships open doors and are just as valuable as degrees – if not more.”

The academy's new 'By Industry, For Industry’ curriculum has been designed by Berkeley Group, West London College and trade partners.

Apprentices will gain on-the-job experience alongside classroom and online learning, allowing students to earn as they learn.

All apprentices will benefit from individual support from business champions and mentors.

The academy offers state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, including future plans for virtual reality technology and 3D scanners.

Courses available include services vital to the industry such as bricklaying, plastering, drylining and carpentry and are open to anyone aged 16 and above.

When they graduate, a number of positions will be available for apprentices with Berkeley and its supply chain at Southall Waterside itself.

Karen Redhead, chief executive at West London College, said: “West London has a number of major projects either planned or underway, from Southall Waterside and HS2, to Crossrail and Old Oak Common; training local people will be integral to the success and timely delivery of these projects – and will be an incredible opportunity to build experience and establish desirable skills. West London College is thrilled to be in the position to offer such an incredible facility to the industry.”

Akisam Mugezi, 24, an apprentice at Southall Waterside, said: "My apprenticeship changed my life. I was struggling between jobs but I knew I needed to do something to turn my life around.

“I wanted to do something useful and productive. But even when I got my apprenticeship, I had to battle with family and friends thinking that it wasn’t as good as a degree and that I wouldn’t be learning anything.

“They couldn’t be more wrong. There is no substitute for learning on the job – you get to know the practical realities of a construction site and not just the theory behind it.

"I’m also working with some of the best people in the industry who have decades of experience and are generous with their time so that I can learn as much as possible from them.

“All of this and I’m earning at the same time – my friends are now all jealous of me and want in on it!”

Once complete, Southall Waterside will have 3,750 new homes, a cinema, hotel, restaurants and shops together with community spaces, as well as new parks and improved access to the Grand Union Canal.

The development will bring 21,000 full-time equivalent jobs to the area, 600 of which will be permanent after the project has been completed.

For further details on the West London Construction Academy please visit: www.wlc.ac.uk/contact-us/wlca

For more information on Southall Waterside please visit: www.southallwaterside.com