Organisers behind the Harrow Half Marathon have announced a new route for this year's event.

The 13.1-mile race is taking place on September 16 and includes Harrow's most famous sights.

This year's course features "historic and well-known landmarks and parks" as well as "attractions you would expect of a modern, thriving borough and town centre".

The timed race, which is fully supported by Harrow Council , begins at Harrow on the Hill, with the start and finish in the grounds of the world famous Harrow School.

After snaking uphill through the grounds of the school, it’s then downhill towards Harrow town centre along Peterborough Road and Station Road.

After the 13-mile race, the final stretch includes Station Road and Peterborough Road and runners can look up at the highest building in Middlesex, St Mary’s Church.

The event also incorporates the Sir Roger Bannister Family Mile.

Writing on the Harrow Half website ahead of the event, organisers said: "We’ve made a few changes to the route this year.

"The course is simpler and more straightforward but still incorporates the parts of the route runners and spectators said they enjoyed in 2017.

"There will also be more stretches where runners will pass each other going in opposite directions and which will provide good vantage points to cheer on the runners."

Event t-shirts and custom medals will be given out on the day for all people completing the race, which is being organised by Harrow AC with support from ActiveTrainingWorld.

The Harrow Half will take place on September 16th 2018 at 9am. The Sir Roger Bannister Family Mile will take place at 9:20am.

For more information on the event, click here .