New mothers in Chelsea and Westminster Hospital are among the oldest in the country.

The average age of mums-to-be attending their first antenatal appointment at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in January this year was 32 years old.

It means the area is in the top five for trusts with the oldest mothers in England, NHS Digital figures reveal.

There were 435 women aged between 30 and 34 years old at the time of booking an antenatal appointment at the trust at the start of this year.

The next most common age group was 35 to 39 years old, with 275 women of this age booking an appointment.

There were also 65 women aged 40 to 44, and five aged 45 or over booking appointments in January.

Women attending appointments at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust were the second-oldest locally, with an average age of 31.

There were 205 women aged 30 to 34 and 140 aged 25 to 29 out of 595 women attending antenatal services, the two most common age groups in the trust.

The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is the trust with the third-highest average age in the area.

Women who used the antenatal services were nearly 31 years old on average.

The average age of mums-to-be in England in January was just under 30.

The most common group was women aged 30 to 34, with 18,327 mums-to-be attending antenatal services, followed by 16,998 women aged 25 to 29 out of a total of 58,709 women attending appointments.

Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust saw the highest average age across England for women attending booking appointments - 33 years old.

Also making it into the top five hospitals with the oldest mums-to-be was the Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, with an average age of 33, and the St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in London with women aged 32.

Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, also in London, where women were 32 years old on average, was fifth.

The youngest mothers were at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, in Nottinghamshire, where the average age was 28.