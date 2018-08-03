Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Londoners frustrated at running out of charge on their smartphones will soon be able to rent battery power from vending machines.

A London-based startup launching this month aims to get rid of that sinking feeling you get when you get a low battery notification with no scope for stopping to recharge during a busy day.

ChargedUp plans to roll out over 1,000 vending machines across the capital by the end of the year, offering to lend a portable battery to frenzied Londoners in need of a quick fix.

The company says that "for a small fee", users can borrow the power banks, use them for as long as they like, then return them to a vending machine of their choosing.

ChargedUp says the entire network will run on "green energy", and that "from as little as 50p", customers will be able to borrow a battery pack, capable of charging Androids or iPhones fully, twice.

The company is also looking to make its presence on every high street in London, by teaming up with TfL, Pret a Manger and Wetherspoons to install their machines.

Founder and CEO Hugo Tilmouth said: “Battery life has not managed to keep up with the demands we put on our Smartphones, and running low part-way through the day is now a common, and very frustrating, occurrence.

"It was certainly driving us mad! Which is why we developed ChargedUp as an easy, cost-effective way to charge your phone on the go. From as little as 50p, you’ll always be fully charged.

“We also wanted to ensure that we had protecting the environment at the heart of the business, which is why all the batteries are charged using green energy from Ecotricity, whilst also utilising the sharing economy to reduce lithium battery consumption”

Londoners and tourists faced with the low battery warning can use the ChargedUp app to look for their nearest vending machine, before heading there and scanning the QR code for the battery pack they are taking.

They can use the packs instantly before looking at their app again for the nearest spot to drop off the charger.

The first locations to have a ChargedUp machine The Elephants Head, Camden High Street PaStation, 76 Tottenham Court Road CycleLab & Juicebar, Pitfield Street Old Red Cow, Long Lane Dose Coffee, Long Lane The Redchurch, 107 Redchurch Street Cirque, 323 Old Street Groucho Club, Dean Street The Five Bells, New Cross Road Oxo Tower Bar, Barge House Street Mother Kelly's, 251 Paradise Row Loves Company, City Road Hoxton 7, 7 Hoxton Street Swingers City, Brown's Buildings Swingers West End, John Prince's Street The Magic Roundabout, 16 St Agnes Well Look Mum No Hands, 49 Old St Floripa, Great Eastern Street The Marksman, 254 Hackney Rd Bar Kick, Shoreditch High Street The Virgin Queen, Goldsmiths Row Backyard Comedy Club, 231 Cambridge Heath Rd 7 Grams Coffee, 194 Shoreditch High Street WeWork Old St., Corsham Street The Crown Tavern, Clerkenwell Green Pitfield, 31-35 Pitfield Street Sink Pong, 2-4 Paul Street Dolcezza Bonhill, Bonhill Street Oxo Tower Restaurant, Barge House Street Café 1001, Brick Lane Big Chill Kings Cross, Pentonville Road Big Chill Brick Lane, Dray Walk WeWork London Fields, Mare Street

The concept claims to be like the "Boris Bike of phone chargers", referencing TfL's cycle hire scheme which works in a similar way.

With 30 expected stations by the end of August, the company expects to expand to around 1,000 more in the next six months.

From 2019 onwards, it hopes to expand beyond the capital.