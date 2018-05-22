Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An innovative new library which allows parents to borrow the equipment they need to get their toddlers out cycling has been launched by Ealing Council.

The authority has set up a new family cycle library which lends out a range of child bike seats and trailers which mean you can carry babies and toddlers on the back of your bike while you enjoy cycling as usual.

The pilot scheme is running between 9.30 to 11am on alternate Wednesdays at the Log Cabin Children’s Centre in Northfield Avenue.

It is £5 to borrow a seat for up to a month and if you take your bike with you, the child seat will be professionally fitted by the London Bike Hub.

The service is open to anyone living, working or studying anywhere in the borough.

Council leader Julian Bell who is himself a very keen cyclist, said: “Cycling is really important to us so we’re doing everything we can to make sure that families can cycle together.

“This is a great way for people to try cycling with a young family to see if they enjoy it and find a seat that is suitable for them and their child.”

Councillor Bassam Mahfouz, cabinet member for transport, environment and leisure, added: “I’d highly recommend cycling as a fantastic, fun family activity.

“My boys love going out on the bikes and it’s a great way to help children to get some exercise as well as being a brilliant way to get to school. I hope lots of people will come along to the library to see what’s on offer.”

As well as the family cycle library, the council has a cargo bike which can be borrowed to carry small loads, as well as children.

For more derails visit www.ealing.gov.uk