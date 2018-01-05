The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West London is one of the worst places in Britain for breaking drink-driving laws, new data suggests.

More than 3,000 drivers in the UB postcode, which covers Southall and Uxbridge , have been caught breaking a variety of drink driving laws – one in every 77 residents in the area.

Only two parts of Britain – the HS postcode in the Hebrides and the FY postcode in Blackpool – had higher rates than west London's UB postcode.

There were also more who couldn't legally drive plus some who have foreign licences who are on record as having broken drink driving laws, bringing the total to 5,041 people.

These motoring offences include drink-driving itself and failing to provide a breath or blood sample to police when told to do so.

Elsewhere in west London, one in 96 drivers in the TW postcode, in Twickenham, have been caught breaking drink-driving laws and one in 121 in Harrow.

The average number of drivers breaking drink-driving laws across Britain was one in 103.

Depending on the offence, the endorsement on a driving licence for these drink offences stays on your record for four to 11 years.

(Image: PA)

Along with penalty points, drivers breaking the law can get a driving ban, a fine or a prison sentence – depending on how severe the offence is.

The latest available data for 2015 shows an estimated 200 people were killed in drink-driving accidents on roads in Britain since records began in 1979.

There were fewer than 6,000 accidents involving alcohol per year in Britain from 2013 to 2015.

Comparatively, in the early 1980s, this total was running at more than 17,000 accidents involving alcohol per year.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .