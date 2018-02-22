The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New photos released by Transport for London (TfL) give commuters a first look at what Crossrail platforms will look like.

The 10 new central London underground stations will feature "digital escalator ribbons" - huge screens running the entire length of escalators in place of traditional posters.

The ultra-HD LCD screens are new to TfL and are a major part of the business plan to help pay for the operation of the network.

Other new technology coming to TfL are screens on platform edge doors at the underground stations.

The stations have been described as "streamlined and minimalist" by TfL and will be used by around 200 million passengers a year, more than the capacity of all of London's airports combined.

TfL believes the new technology will provide a lift to advertising revenue, which stood at £142m in the year to October 2017.

(Image: Transport for London)

In addition to the escalator and platform advertising, TfL is accepting bids for six companies to become "launch partners" of the Elizabeth line with perks including logos on Tube maps and integration into marketing.

(Image: Transport for London)

The Elizabeth line will officially open from central London to Abbey Wood from December 2018, connecting Paddington to Canary Wharf in just 17 minutes.

(Image: Transport for London)

The west London section of the line running from Heathrow Airport to Paddington - to be known as TfL Rail until late 2019 - is expected to open from May 2018.

(Image: Transport for London)

Passengers hoping to travel into central London will have to change trains at Paddington station and continue their journey on the Elizabeth line.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.