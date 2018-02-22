The video will start in 8 Cancel

A £10 million cash injection means 68 new council properties and 21 new homes sold under shared-ownership will be built in Harrow .

Tenants on the Grange Farm estate are a step closer to swapping their 1960s pre-fab homes with new council rental properties, complete with a community centre, village green and children's play area on site.

The new Grange Farm will offer a choice of flats and houses of up to four bedrooms that will better meet the needs of single people, growing families and older residents alike, say Harrow Council .

And all new homes will be 'affordable', with the properties for rent offered at less than the Mayor's London Affordable Rent rate.

Cllr Sachin Shah , Leader of Harrow Council, said: "This is what Building a Better Harrow looks like.

"We’ve discussed it with residents, we’ve designed it with residents and now we’ve won funding for it.

"The people of Grange Farm will get modern, spacious, high-quality properties, and a fantastic place to call home.

"This council is fighting every day for real investment in our communities – and in these tough times, we’ll do whatever it takes to provide hope and opportunity for Harrow residents and their children."

Harrow won the maximum amount of funding available

Harrow Council secured its funding from the Housing Infrastructure Marginal Viability Fund, a government capital growth programme for which local authorities are invited to bid.

Competing with authorities from across the country, Harrow won the maximum amount available from a national infrastructure fund that kick-starts housing projects.

It means, subject to planning permission, the council will build 68 new council rental properties and 21 properties for shared-ownership purchase on the Grange Farm site.

All current Grange Farm secure council tenants are entitled to a new home on the estate, swapping their old pre-fabricated properties for new homes that meet the highest standards of energy efficiency, said Harrow Council.

They’ll also receive compensation payments for disruption caused by the redevelopment.

All properties will have their own private outdoor space and a tenth will be 25% larger and designed with disabled people in mind.

Under the proposals, Grange Farm residents will have access to a village green, a new community centre, secure cycle parking, a range of children’s play areas and crèche provision.

The planning application for phase one, together with an outline for the rest of the site, will be considered by Harrow Council's planning committee before the end of March 2018.

Phases two and three of the Grange Farm development are subject to their own financial settlement and will require further planning applications.

Across all three phases, more than 500 new homes are projected to be built on the estate over the next five years.

