Does Richmond need a new bridge over the River Thames?

It's time to start thinking about it, according to one councillor.

Richmond councillor James Chard wants to "start a conversation" about building a bridge for cyclists and pedestrians from Twickenham to Ham, which he said would have a host of benefits.

A report into the issue has been completed and is due to be released soon. Public views will be sought.

Cllr Chard, who represents Twickenham Riverside, said at a council meeting on Tuesday (September 11): “The past 20 years have seen a doubling in the number of journeys made by bike in London, and also an increase in walking.

“That's good news but we remain way behind many other major cities in reducing reliance on a private car.

“One reason is limited connectivity across the Thames - the fact that many bridges are narrow and not well suited to mixed use.

“Our borough knows this only too well. We are unique in being a borough that straddles the Thames.

“Bridges here are further apart than they are downstream, and the roads around them are often congested and polluted as a result.”

He said not only would the bridge reduce pollution as more people would walk and cycle across the river but it would also make it far easier for people to get to Twickenham station and bus routes from Ham, which he said is currently poorly connected.

Cabinet member for transport Cllr Alexander Ehmann heard his suggestion at the meeting, and said a recently completed report appeared to support the idea of a bridge in that location.

He said: “According to this report, of the many options considered only two of those locations scored particularly well in relation to the criteria that had been set.

“Those two options are a potential crossing at Radnor Gardens, and just a marginally higher scoring proposed crossing at Twickenham Riverside.

“Now that said, the economics and a paper-based assessment of a potential crossing are one thing, but they're not enough.

“Environmental, business, aesthetic, historical - you can probably add a whole range more - considerations need be borne in mind with something as significant as this.

“And, critically, residents must have a say in whether or not they wish to see a bridge and where it should be located.”

The report, which was commissioned by the previous administration, will be published “shortly”, and the council will not undertake any work until it has heard the public's views.

But Cllr Ehmann said: “This still begs the question about where such funding might emerge from.”

He added: “As cabinet member I can only say I'm very interested in the opportunity to improve connectivity in the borough that a pedestrian and cycle crossing might provide.

“We shall see what the views of residents are on such a proposal. No doubt with our residents there will be strong views on all sides, and I look forward to hearing them.”