Being a new parent can come with mixed emotions and plenty of questions to send you into a panic.

But now parents-to-be in Hounslow will be thrilled to learn a new app has been launched to take couples through the early stages of parenthood.

Baby Buddy is a personal baby expert guide to go on the journey with mums and dads from the pregnancy, to the birth, and up to the first six months of a baby's life.

Created with help from mums, midwives and doctors and developed by the Best Beginnings charity, the new tool has been released as a joint venture by Hounslow Council and Hounslow Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Councillor Kamaljit Kaur, cabinet member for adult social care, health services and public health at Hounslow Council, said: “Pregnant women and new mums often find it hard to talk about the issues they’re facing or trying to get advice at the exact time that they want it.



“This app has proved to be invaluable in offering guidance and support and enabling people to have their questions answered between midwife or health visitor appointments.

"It doesn’t replace the role of our health professionals, but enables women to find additional support within their local area.”

The app can be tailored to provide information on local services, a reminder about immunisations, appointments and support services in your area such as breastfeeding.

Topics the app covers

Your growing baby in the womb

How you feel in pregnancy and as a new mum

Exercise in pregnancy and after birth including looking after your pelvic floor

Your health in pregnancy and as a new mum

Preparing for birth and your birth choices

Your baby's health including common complaints and illnesses

Getting to know your baby and what you can do to help brain development

Good positioning for breastfeeding

Introducing you baby to solid food

Maternal and Infant mental health

The app has been endorsed by organisations including the Department of Health and the Royal College of Midwives.

To mark the launch of the app in Hounslow and to see the app in action, representatives from the council and the CCG will be at the Alf King Children Centre, Hanworth Road, Feltham, on Wednesday (February 21) from 9.30am-11.30am.

The free new Baby Buddy mobile app can be downloaded on Google Play and in the App Store or visit the web version here.

For more information visit Best Beginnings.

