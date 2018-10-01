The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Romanian man is set to stand trial next month accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death with a pair of scissors.

Ioan Campeanu, 43, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link on Monday from Belmarsh Prison charged with murder.

It is claimed he attacked 28-year-old Andra Hilitanu in the bathroom of their home in Neasden on June 1.

She suffered multiple wounds, including a fatal neck injury.

A Romanian interpreter translated the brief hearing for Campeanu while barristers discussed arrangements for viewing medical records.

Judge Anuja Dhir QC adjourned the case until October 19 when he is due to enter a plea.

A two-week trial is due to begin on November 26.

The defendant was remanded in custody.