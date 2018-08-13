Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly half of all hospital admissions for stabbings in Hounslow involved someone aged between just 10 and 19, latest NHS Digital figures reveal.

Kids aged 10 to 19 across the whole of west London were admitted to hospital at least 42 times in 2017/18, following an assault with a sharp object - 20% of the total 211 hospitalisations for stabbing last year.

People in this age group were the second most likely to be admitted to hospital after people aged 20 to 29, who were admitted at least 125 times.

But in Hounslow, almost half of hospital admissions for stabbings involved someone aged between 10 and 19, or seven out of 15 in 2017/18 - the highest proportion in west London.

(Image: PA)

And 10 out of 22 admissions in Hammersmith and Fulham involved this age group.

In Hillingdon , children aged 10 to 19 were admitted at least 12 times, more than a third of the 33 hospitalisations for stabbings,while in Brent , they accounted for at least 13 admissions out of 69.

Across other areas in west London, figures were suppressed to preserve the privacy of the patients.

While across England, there were at least 4,976 admissions to hospital following assaults with a sharp object.

This was an increase compared to 2016/17, when people were admitted to hospital due to stabbings 4,351 times.

Kids aged 10 to 19 were admitted to hospital at least 701 times, up from around 605 admissions recorded in 2016/17.

Despite figures for the last financial year are provisional and they are likely to be lower than the final number of admissions, they are already the highest since at least 2012-13.