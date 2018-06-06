The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was rescued from a fire in a block of flats and rushed to hospital on Tuesday (June 5) as nearly 60 firefighters were called to a fire in Mayfair .

Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a block of flats in Bourdon Street at around 11.22am and tackled the fire for more than an hour.

Half of a flat on the first floor and part of a flat on the second were damaged by the fire, a spokesman for London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

One man was rescued from the first floor by a member of the public before LFB arrived.

He was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation along with another man before being taken to hospital by paramedics from London Ambulance Service .

A LFB spokesman said: “The brigade was called at 11.22am and the fire was under control at 12.44pm.

“Fire crews from Soho, Euston, Lambeth, Dowgate and surrounding fire stations attended the scene. The Brigade's 999 control took 12 calls to the fire.”

The cause of the fire continues to be investigated.