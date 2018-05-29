Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A multi-million pound redevelopment promises to put more than 100 new homes at the heart of Harlesden.

The redevelopment, known as Knowles House, will be two buildings, one with 92 homes for temporary accommodation and another with 57 for independent living to support some of Brent's most vulnerable residents.

Brent Council awarded property developers Wates a £23.4 million contract to deliver 149 new homes to Harlesden by December 2021.

More families in Brent are in temporary accommodation than nearly anywhere else in the country, according to local authority figures .

The council's decision to build news homes within the borough will come as welcome news to residents in temporary accommodation many of whom face being rehoused outside of London altogether.

The Knowles House project forms part of Brent Council's three-year Temporary Accommodation Reform Plan to spend £130million on up to 600 new homes for vulnerable residents in the borough.

The Wates Group has pledged to provide employment and training opportunities for local residents, which could include ex-offenders, as part of the project.

Managing Director of Wates Residential South, Paul Nicholls, said: “Wates Residential is proud to have been chosen as the London Borough of Brent’s trusted partner for the Knowles House redevelopment. We are excited to start work on the project, which will provide much-needed high-quality housing for some of the people who need it most.

“We will be giving back to the community throughout the process, whether that be through our pledge to improve employment opportunities for local people or our passion to teach the next generation about construction. At Wates Residential, our focus is always on not only creating great homes but also delivering lasting legacies for the community through our investment in employment, training and skills.”

Deputy Leader of Brent Council, Councillor Margaret McLennan, said: “The redevelopment of Knowles House is a key part of our plan to provide better quality accommodation for residents in need of housing, but the benefits of this project don’t end there.

“In Wates, we’ll be working with an organisation that understands our values as we seek to ensure job and training opportunities for local residents, particularly for our unemployed, and ensure that everyone involved in the project is paid at least the London Living wage.”