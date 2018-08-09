The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nearly 10 acres of grassland in Cranford Country Park near Hayes were destroyed after a huge grass fire.

Crane Meadows and Cranford Park near Harlington suffered a serious grass fire on Wednesday (August 8) which destroyed an area of grassland the size of four full sized rugby pitches.

A total of 40 firefighters and six fire engines were called in to tackle the fire at around 5.30pm. They remained on the scene for three hours trying to bring the grass fire under control, but four hectares of grasslands were destroyed.

Crews were called into action from Hayes, Heathrow , Hillingdon , Chiswick and Feltham fire stations.

The dry weather experienced in London over the last few months has caused grasslands to dry out, making them highly flammable.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “During the hot weather we are attending a large number of grass fires across London.

"We’re asking the public to take care not to drop cigarettes or matches on dry grass and to keep a very close eye on barbecues.

"Dropped glass can also start fires as the sun can magnify the sun’s rays. Grass fires can quickly spread and cause serious damage, so if you see grass smouldering, please call 999 immediately.”