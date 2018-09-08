Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kensington Town Hall is to host 'Europe's most important autumn teddy bear fair' on Sunday (September 9) from 10.30am in honour of National Teddy Bear Day.

The event will feature approximately 170 stands and over 10,000 bears for sale, ranging in price from a few pounds to over £1,000, as well as a teddy bear hospital with a resident bear repairer to fix damaged toys.

Around 1,500 visitors from all over the world are expected to attend the event organised by Hugglets, who organised the first British Teddy Bear Festival back in 1989. Around 60 stands at each event are also from overseas, including Australia and Japan.

Hugglets was originally formed by husband and wife Glenn and Irene Jackman in 1985 to create traditional bears for children and adult collectors alike.

It publishes the UK Teddy Bear Guide every year at the end of October, to coincide with Teddy Roosevelt's birthday, and is now run by Sebastian Marquardt with WMM Publishing after the Jackmans retired in 2017.

The first festival attracted over two thousand collectors and businesses and the event proved so popular that Hugglets now organises two annually - the Winter Bearfest in February and the September Teddies Festival - both of which are held in Kensington Town Hall.

Tickets are £4 at the door and entry is free for children 16 and under.