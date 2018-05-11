The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Nando's restaurant may soon be opened in Greenford's Westway Cross Retail Park alongside a Smyths Toys store, if plans are given the go-ahead.

If approved, plans for Unit 8 in the Greenford Road retail park will mean fashion retailer Outfit will vacate the premises before the space is sub-divided into two.

In a proposal submitted to Ealing Council , Royal London UK Real Estate Fund suggests Unit 8B, the larger of the two, would be occupied by Smyths Toys.

Nando's propose occupying the smaller Unit 8A if given the go-ahead and hope to change the use of the unit from retail to food and drink/takeaway.

The unit as a whole secured planning permission for the space to be split into two and permission for external alterations in March 2018.

The proposals suggest the new stores will "maintain and enhance the vitality of Westway Cross " and says the plans are "beneficial in ensuring that Unit 8 remains fully occupied".

It continues: "A consequential benefit is the provision of jobs. A Nando’s restaurant will add to the mix of facilities on the shopping park, to the benefit of both shoppers and workers.

"The implications of the Nando’s use in terms of traffic generation and car parking provision is broadly the same as the existing retail use and therefore there will be no harm with regard to relevant transportation matters."

Transport Services said it has no objections, as long as developers provides a service management plan, 10 cycle parking spaces, a disabled parking bay and a parking lot for delivery drivers.

The determination deadline for the proposal is June 5.