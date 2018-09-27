Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The grandmother of a Ruislip schoolgirl who died after a long battle with a rare cancer has paid a loving tribute to her ahead of her funeral.

Jess Shepherd, 10, of Ruislip Gardens, passed away on September 7 after battling neuroblastoma for seven years .

Her grandmother, Louise Walker, 52, spoke of her brave and cheerful nature, which is reflected in the unique "FUNeral" ceremony which she planned herself before her death.

(Image: Rachael Wells photography)

Louise said: "If there was a standout characteristic about Jess, it was that she had a zest for life. She was always smiling and everything she did, she did with a passion.

"She had little sayings like 'don't be sad, it's a waste of a day' and 'if you worry, you can't enjoy life' and she really did live exactly how she said things. She tried not to worry, she was a very brave girl.

"Jess inspired other people, they would say that if she could manage then so could they.

Jess' "FUNeral" ceremony will be held at 12.15pm at Breakspear Crematorium in Ruislip on September 27, with an overflow area in the north chapel available for members of the public who wish to attend and pay their respects without a personal invitation.

(Image: Jess' Story)

Louise added: "Jess organised her own funeral when she realised that there was not anymore hope. We had lots of difficult conversations and she told us exactly what she wanted, which made it less hard for us.

"She said she did not want anyone to be sad and she wanted them to have fun, although I told her I couldn't promise that no one would cry. She chose her own music, including her favourite song 'Roar' by Katy Perry, which she always said was written about her, because she wanted a lot of dancing."

Jess also organised an "afterlife party" for her siblings and all her friends with amusements like a bouncy castle and "Miss Ballooniverse", a performer she had met previously at charity events.

Louise said: "She had a small, close group of friends, as well as lots of friends at school and worldwide through social media.

"Jess always tried to get to school whenever she could because she loved it, especially maths, science and art. Art and craft was one of her favourite hobbies, as well as going to the theatre and dancing.

"Since her death, we have had amazing support, especially in Harefield and Ruislip. I have not seen it myself but I'm told Harefield has gone completely pink for her because it was her favourite colour and Ruislip is doing the same.

"She's even going to be in a pink hearse tomorrow so it will be very special."