Mystery remains as to whether a 19-year-old university student intended to take her own life at her Twickenham home.

An inquest into the death of Chloe Huynh found she died as a result of her own actions, with her intention being unknown.

West London Coroner's Court heard how Chloe was found unresponsive in the bathroom of her Holly Road home at 3.30am on September 28, having suffocated herself.

She later died in West Middlesex Hospital on October 9.

A consultant at the hospital's intensive care unit ruled that the medical cause of death was hypoxic brain injury following auto-asphyxiation.

The coroner said on August 16: "Chloe had a long history of mental health problems but was assessed to be in a more positive mindset due to the fact she had returned to university and was living with her partner.

"Despite the best efforts of those at West Middlesex Hospital, there was nothing further they could do and I accept the medical cause of death provided."

Dr James Armstrong said: "Prolonged asphyxiation had starved her heart of oxygen causing cardiac arrest and hypoxic brain injury.

"By October 3, it was judged that she had suffered irrecoverable brain injury and that we would need to start discussions about allowing her to pass away."

Her ventilator was switched off on October 9 with her family gathered around her and her death was confirmed at 1.45pm.

At the time of her death, Chloe was taking medication and attending weekly appointments, although she had not attended since September 7 and had a history of past self-harm and suicide attempts, with the most recent being February of that year.

On August 29, she was deemed a "high-risk" patient but was downgraded to "medium risk" following a home visit from mental health services on September 27. This was because she was engaged in care and attending lectures, having returned to the second year of her English Literature course that week.

She was supported by and lived with her partners of three years, who she had described as a positive part of her life.