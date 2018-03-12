The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 45-year-old who viciously attacked a man, stabbing him 11 times in a busy street, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Alando Bolt, of Adelaide Close, Lambeth was found guilty of stabbing 30-year-old Andrew Thompson to death in Brixton on August 18 2017.

CCTV footage released by Metropolitan Police shows the pair talking in Atlantic Road shortly before the attack and then later shows Bolt with a knife in hand running from the scene.

Mr Thompson, who was unarmed, didn't strike Bolt, who stabbed him a chilling 11 times in Atlantic Road.

Bolt fled the scene following the ruthless attack; the victim died just 90 minutes later.

According to the Met, emergency services were called to the scene at 12.50pm but Mr Thompson had suffered a fatal stab wound to the heart and could not be saved.

He was pronounced dead at 2.08pm.

Bolt was found guilty of murder and possession of an offensive weapon on February 2 at the Old Bailey.

On Monday (March 12), he was sentenced to life imprisonment - to serve a minimum of 21 years - for the murder of Andrew Thompson and possession of an offensive weapon.

Officers from the Homicide and Major Crime Command launched an investigation following the incident and quickly identified Bolt as a suspect.

He was arrested at 10.30pm on the same day as the attack at an address in Streatham High Road.

Bolt was charged with murder on August 20 and admitted to killing Mr Thompson in the run up to his trial.

Bolt's statement that he believed he was going to be attacked, so he stabbed Mr Thompson in self-defence was rejected by the jury, who found him guilty of murder.

Detective Inspector Garry Moncrieff, of the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC), said: "It is incredible that a trivial dispute led to murder and so much despair. Bolt deliberately armed himself with a knife and then carried out an unprovoked, vicious, and protracted assault - broad daylight and in a busy street.

"I do not doubt that this day will haunt those who saw what happened and I am glad the jury has seen through Bolt's spurious claim of self defence,and that the judge handed down a life-sentence.

"I hope this sentence will now bring some comfort to Mr Thompson's family and friends."

