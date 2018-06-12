The video will start in 8 Cancel

The father of murdered estate agent Suzy Lamplugh has died aged 87, the charity he founded has said.

Paul Lamplugh died in his sleep surrounded by his children today (Tuesday) after living with Parkinson's in recent years, the Suzy Lamplugh Trust said.

He co-founded the trust after his 25-year-old daughter Suzy disappeared in 1986, having left her west London offices to meet a mystery client known only as Mr Kipper at a property in Fulham.

No-one has ever been convicted of her death but in 1994 she was officially declared dead, presumed murdered.

Mr Lamplugh, who received an OBE in 2004, was a campaigner for causes including taxi safety and laws protecting victims of stalking, along with his wife Diana, who died in 2011.

Sir Ian Johnston, the charity's chairman of trustees, said: "Paul was a truly remarkable man with phenomenal energy and perseverance.

"I saw him only a few weeks ago when he continued to urge me to do more with the trust to help people 'stay safe'."

A statement on behalf of the family said Mr Lamplugh celebrated his birthday surrounded by friends and family two weeks ago.

It said: "It was typical of dad to want to throw a party to entertain everyone."

"In the end he went very peacefully and will be greatly missed not just by our family, but by his many friends," the statement added.

He is survived by his children Richard, Tamsin and Lizzie, and his seven grandchildren, the trust said.

Who killed Suzy Lamplugh?

While Suzy Lamplugh's remains have never been discovered, the prime suspect was the convicted killer John Cannan.

The Bristol serial killer and rapist is serving three life sentences for the murder of Shirley Banks, the rape of another woman and the kidnap of another in the eighties.

He was known to be violent and targeted young professional women in a series of heinous crimes.

Eight years ago the Metropolitan Police reopened its investigation, officially naming the ex-car salesman a suspect.

Although the Crown Prosecution Service decided there was not enough evidence to secure a conviction, the family said they felt closer to knowing what happened.

In 2012, detectives also investigated whether Steve Wright - known as the Suffolk Strangler - could be connected to her murder.

He was on shore leave from the QE2 - where he worked alongside Suzy in the months before she disappeared - when she was abducted.

Wright's former wife Diane told police she saw him having a long conversation with Suzy on board the ship.

Wright is serving life in prison for murdering five women in 10 days in Ipswich in 2006 in Britain's fastest killing spree, but links with Suzy were never proven.