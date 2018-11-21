Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a talented young footballer murdered in Northolt will return to the scene today (Wednesday, November 21) on the first anniversary of his death.

They will release balloons into the sky in memory of their son, Jason Isaacs, who was just 18 when he was stabbed to death after having beers with his friends.

Police were called just before 10.30pm on Saturday, November 18 to Newnham Close.

Officers and paramedics found Jason suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He fought for his life for three days until he died on November 21.

Police are offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for Jason’s murder.

In a statement, Jason’s mother Sharon said: “Every minute of every day I cling to those magical memories of my amazing son, Jason.

“He was talented, spotted as a teenager for QPR. Then the evil dark cloud of reality descended and Jason is no longer with us.

“A year ago my wonderful Jason went out for a few beers, a typical Saturday night for any lad. An innocent decision that would cost Jason his life. Now I am living every mother’s nightmare.

“As a mum you always think, it won’t happen to my son. But now I am a statistic. There are no words to describe the pain our family is going through.

(Image: UK News In Pictures)

“I am not going to remain silent, nor will we become a statistic. There are too many families suffering at the hands of others.

“The second you decide to carry a knife, there is a very strong possibility that you will ruin a family’s life and your own.

“We need to get knife crime under control. For those who try and tie the hands of the police in making their job more difficult, I ask you to stop and look at all the murdered teenagers' faces.

“If we collectively gave a little more support to the police using stop and search and enforcement, things would change.

“The loudest voice in the vile knife crime debate must be the parents who have lost a loved one to knife crime. It goes well beyond the police.

“We need to ask ourselves, what are 13 to 16-year-olds doing out at 10pm, hanging around on street corners, when they should have school the next day.

“Parents have a good idea of what their kids are up to and if you don’t, I would urge you to be proactive.

“Know who their friends are, go through their phones. You have a chance to intervene when the issue is a ‘dripping tap’. Your parenting may save a life.

“And now I am at the first anniversary of Jason’s murder, boy this is hard. On one hand it seems like yesterday Jason kissed me goodbye and I am waiting for him to walk through the front door.

“On the other, this has been the worst year imaginable and I know it won’t get better as Jason’s seat will be empty for every Christmas and birthday to come.

“Whilst we cannot bring Jason back, you can make a difference by helping the police identify who the two outstanding males are.”

Unidentified suspects

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, who leads the investigation, said: “It has been one year since Jason’s life was sadly cut short following a violent attack in Northolt.

“So far we have made significant progress with the investigation and two men have been charged and await trial as a result. However, our enquiries have established that there were two other males involved that night.

“I totally understand that there is a reticence to make that call but I guarantee we will manage your information with the utmost sensitivity. Someone out there knows who the other suspects are.

“My team won’t stop working to track these individuals down and bring them before the courts, but I need your call.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the incident room on 020 8785 8099 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There have been five previous arrests in this investigation. Two people have been charged with murder and are awaiting trial and three teenagers have been arrested and released with no further action.