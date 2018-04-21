The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has died and another hospitalised with stab wounds after a suspected gang fight in Finsbury Park.

Police believe a fight involving a number of people took place in the early hours of Saturday (April 21).

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) colleagues at around 3am to reports of a stabbing on Seven Sisters Road.

London's Air Ambulance flew to the scene and 21-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds.

A short distance away a second man, aged 20, was found suffering stab injuries in Roth Walk.Despite the efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.43am.

A murder investigation was launched and the injured 21-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder, possession of an offensive weapon and affray.

He currently remains in custody at a north London police station.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "[The 20-year-old's] next of kin have been informed but a formal identification is yet to take place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

"The 21-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

"He has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of murder, possession of an offensive weapon and affray. He remains in custody at a north London police station.

"At this early stage, it is believed both males had been involved in an altercation involving a number of other people in the area of Roth Walk prior to the emergency services being called.

(Image: Google Maps)

"Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating and enquiries into the circumstances continue."

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD1054/21APR, tweet @MetCC, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.