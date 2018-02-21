Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Murder investigations have been launched after two men were stabbed to death within two hours of each other in attacks just one mile apart on Tuesday (February 20).

The men, one believed to be around 20 and the other in his late teens, died in the capital's worst night of knife crime since four men were fatally stabbed on New Year's Eve .

Detectives from Metropolitan Poilce have now launched separate investigations and say "urgent enquiries are underway" to see if there are links between the two attacks last night.

There have currently been no arrests, a police spokesman said on Wednesday (February 21).

Police were first called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) to Bartholomew Road at around 8.30pm to reports of a teenager suffering stab injuries.

Officers provided first aid before LAS arrived in Camden but the victim, believed to be aged in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after at 9.08pm.

Met Police officers believe they know the identity of the young victim but await formal identification and confirmation that his next of kin have been informed.

Less than two hours later, police were called at 10.13pm to reports of a disturbance just one mile away in Malden Road, near the junction with Marsden Street.

A man, believed to be aged around 20, was found suffering from “serious stab injuries” and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are underway to confirm his identity and inform his next of kin. Post-mortem examinations for both men will be arranged in due course.

Additional police patrols are now in place across Camden, with officers who were due to finish their shifts on Tuesday (February 20) continuing to work into the morning.

A Section 60 order was authorised for the borough of Camden at 10.20pm, which remained in place until 7am on Wednesday (February 21) to help officers prevent more violence.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call officers via 101. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

