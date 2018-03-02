The video will start in 8 Cancel

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found with a fatal stab wound in Hammersmith on Thursday (March 1).

A 32-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Police had been called to Melrose Gardens by London Ambulance Service at 5.40pm to reports of a man stabbed.

A 42-year-old was found at the scene and pronounced dead a short while later.

The 32-year-old was arrested at the address and is currently in custody at a south London police station.

Police believe they know the identity of the victim but are awaiting formal identification.

His next of kin are aware, and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Scotland Yard say the victim and the 32-year-old are known to each other.

Inquiries are continuing but detectives are not seeking anyone else in connection with the death.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

