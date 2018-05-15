Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder investigation has been launched into the disappearance of a Kilburn dad-of-two who has not been seen since January 2013.

Robert Duff, 42, was reported missing after failing to attend his daughter's 18th birthday on January 12, 2013 - and he has not been seen or heard from since.

Metropolitan Police made repeated appeals to trace Mr Duff and information brought to light following a renewed appeal in December 2017, has prompted the force to launch a murder investigation.

Mr Duff's mother, Helen Duff, said: "Robert's disappearance has always been forefront in our minds, and although we have always suspected that he may have come to some harm, there has always been the hope that he would return to us one day.

"Since hearing that this is now a murder investigation, that hope has been taken away from us and, as a family, we are devastated. Our only wish now is that Robert is returned to us and so we can grieve together."

On Monday (May 14) two men, aged 70 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of murder in Archway, north London.

They were taken to a north London police station for questioning before being released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Marks, who is leading the investigation, said: "It has been over five years since Robert's family have seen or heard from him. Each day they have had to carry on without knowing what happened to him.

"Today, I am making an appeal for information regarding Robert's disappearance in January 2013. I would encourage members of the public with information to come forward.

"We are now acting on new evidence, which has meant the case has developed from a missing persons to a murder inquiry. This information has also led to two arrests, but our efforts to seek new information and evidence will not stop.

"I'm appealing to the public once again to come forward and help us further develop our enquiries.

"I urge anyone who saw or heard from Robert Duff on January 12, 2013 to come forward and share what they know; it may seem like nothing to you, but it might be the information we need to complete the picture.

"After over five years with no news, Mr Duff's family are desperate to find out what happened to him, and we will continue to work tirelessly until they do to establish the truth."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0200. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, on 0800 555 111.