Police in Westminster are investigating an unexplained death after a man was found in a flat with serious injuries.

Matthew Thomas, aged 39, was found collapsed in the home on Page Street at 7.39pm on Thursday (June 21) by Metropolitan Police. He was rushed to a west London hospital, but later died at 11.46pm.

Police think Mr Thomas may have sustained the injuries while working as a scaffolder or may have injured himself but detectives are also investigating whether he was attacked.

A 49-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man who were at the scene when Mr Thomas was found have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a police station where they are being questioned.

Homicide and Major Crime Command detectives are keen to speak with anyone who worked with Mr Thomas or who knows him.

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, said: "We believe that Matthew may have been working as a scaffolder, and it is possible that he sustained his injuries at work.

"I need, as a matter of urgency, to speak with anyone he was working with, and who may have seen him fall or injure himself. Can you help us establish where he was working?

"At this early stage, it is also possible that he was the victim of an assault. I would ask that anyone who knows Matthew, anyone who can assist with his movements over the last week, especially on Thursday, please make contact with officers.

"We need your help in building up a picture of his movements before he went to the flat on Page Street.

"Any piece of information may help us to find out what happened to Matthew. It is important that we establish the facts for his family."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 020 8785 8099 or via 101 quoting reference 7931/21June.