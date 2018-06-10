The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police in London have launched their 74th murder investigation in 2018 after a man in his 30s was stabbed to death.

Metropolitan Police said the man was found with stab injuries outside Turnpike Lane underground station in Harringey.

Detectives suspect he may actually have been stabbed in Ducketts Common, a park neighbouring the train station, and that remains sealed on Sunday (June 10) alongside several local roads.

Paramedics and police were called to the Green Lanes area at 9.47pm on Saturday (June 9) to reports of a seriously injured man.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, died at the scene. Police believe they know the identity of the man and are working to inform his next of kin.

A formal identification and post-mortem will be carried out in the coming days.

Hackney CID detectives have launched an urgent murder investigation and an incident room has been opened under detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command.

No arrests have been made by police at this stage of their investigation.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist the investigation, are urged to call police on 101 quoting reference 7472jun09.

To give information anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online .