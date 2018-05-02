A murder investigation has been launched after man in his 30s died in a shooting near Queensbury Tube station.

A heavy police presence can be seen in Cumberland Road, near the station and also in Essoldo Way, where the man was understood to have been shot.

Metropolitan Police were called after the shooting at 9.02pm on Tuesday (May 1) and another man in his 20s presented himself at hospital minutes later with a gunshot would. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

(Image: @Keval_91/PA)

Armed police and paramedics attended the scene and found a man suffering from a critical gun shot injury. The man was pronounced dead at the scene in Cumberland Road at 9.58pm.

Police have yet to make any arrests, but a murder investigation has been launched and crime scenes are in place in Cumberland Road and Essoldo Way.

Follow the latest on this developing story as we get it below.