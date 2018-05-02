A murder investigation has been launched after man in his 30s died in a shooting near Queensbury Tube station.
A heavy police presence can be seen in Cumberland Road, near the station and also in Essoldo Way, where the man was understood to have been shot.
Metropolitan Police were called after the shooting at 9.02pm on Tuesday (May 1) and another man in his 20s presented himself at hospital minutes later with a gunshot would. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Armed police and paramedics attended the scene and found a man suffering from a critical gun shot injury. The man was pronounced dead at the scene in Cumberland Road at 9.58pm.
Police have yet to make any arrests, but a murder investigation has been launched and crime scenes are in place in Cumberland Road and Essoldo Way.
"It's got a lot more dangerous" - residents fear rising street violence in previously "quiet" neighbourhood
The Queensbury community is shaken following last night’s double shooting.
No arrests
A Met Police spokesman has confirmed that police are still investigating last night’s double shooting and that there have been no arrests yet.
"We must take action to remove offensive weapons from our streets"
Harrow East MP Bob Blackman, who’s constituency borders on Queensbury, thanks the emergency services for their work:
I was saddened to learn of the fatality of one individual and wounding of another in a shooting last night, Tuesday 1 May, at Queensbury station.
My thoughts are with the loved ones of those involved. I shall be having discussions with the police and also liaising with City Hall concerning this.
The police have reassured the local community tremendously and I would like to thank first responders for their work here and as ever.
We must take action to remove offensive weapons from our streets and anyone caught with such a weapon should, in my opinion, be prosecuted and imprisoned if found guilty.
Large area still cordoned off around Queensbury
Police remain on the scene in Queensbury as the area is still cordoned off.
Assembly member for Brent and Harrow is "extremely sad"
Navin Shah, the London Assembly member representing Brent and Harrow has given the floowing statement to getwestlondon:
I’m extremely sad to hear about the shooting outside Queensbury station and loss of yet another life from murder on a London street.
My heart goes out to the murdered victim and his family and wish well and full recovery to the hospitalised victim of the shooting.
He continues:
In the light of staggering increase in knife/gun incidents on London streets we had positive discussions last month involving The Mayor of London, The Home Secretary, the Police Commissioner and elected members at a Summit followed by an informal meeting of the Police and Crime Committee at City Hall.
But we now have yet another murder from gun crime on our doorsteps of Brent and Harrow. I’m aiming to raise this issue with the Mayor of London for some urgent action and a clear strategy to tackle wave of increasing serious crime.
To deal with this issue at grassroots level it will require multi-agency work including engaging with communities.
It is a shame that when Met Police needs more resource the government is cutting £1 Billion from Met Police budget.
"I’ve noticed a lot more violence here in the last 10 years"
Mayuri Sukrithan runs Sugar and Spice Mini Market next to the Tube station.
She told our reporter:
I wasn’t working last night but when I came in this morning and saw all the police tape I was shocked and scared.
The area used to be very quiet and peaceful.
I’ve noticed a lot more violence here in the last 10years .
Mayri went on to say:
You now see people dealing drugs in the allied around the station - that never used to happen .
“In 10 years there’s been nothing like this"
Local businesswoman Hasina Adel has a hairdressing salon right next to Queensbury Tube station.
She told our reporter:
In 10 years there’s been nothing like this. I was shocked when I came here this morning.
I am sad for the victim’s family- I hope they catch the people who did it - it’s so sad”
Hasina has lived in Brent for 20 years and worked in her Queensbury salon for 10 years.
She says her customers have been calling up to make sure she is okay, having heard the news.
Report from the scene
getwestlondon reporter Frederica Miller was live at the scene a few moments ago.
Here is what the crime scene currently looks like and a summary of the events of the night and the ensuing investigation.
Alley leading to Essoldo Way blocked
A police officer stands guard at the cordon blocking off an alley which leads to Essoldo Way.
Detectives believe the man was shot in Essoldo Way and that he then staggered to Cumberland Road, where he later passed away.
Police cordons in place
A cordoned off area outside the station is understood to be the spot where the man passed away last night, at 9.58pm.
Turner Road blocked off by police
As police continue to carry out forensics and ballistics investigations, the area between Essoldo Way and Queesnbury Tube station remains cordoned off.
Sadiq Khan "in touch with commissioner"
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, tweeted that he is in touch with the Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick about the investigation into the fatal shooting.
Who was the victim?
Metropolitan Police were in the process of informing the man’s next of kin this morning and he has not yet been formally identified.
A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out “in due course”.
Second shooting
Another man, believed by the Met to be in his 20s, presented himself to hospital at 9.08pm last night with a gunshot injury.
He is understood to be still in hospital but in a stable condition.
Where did the incident take place?
Police believe the man was originally shot in Essoldo Way, off Turner Road, around the corner from Queensbury station.
The victim is then understood to have stumbled to Cumberland Road, outside Queensbury Station, which is where police found him.
He later died at the scene.
Met Police need outside help
Following the increase in the homicide rate this year, Scotland Yard has had to reach out to City Police for help in some of their investigations.
The Met is currently experiencing rising levels of serious violence while trying to save an additional £400 million from its budget by 2021.
63rd suspected murder in London
The man who died last night has become the 63rd suspected murder victim in the capital so far this year.
The number of homicides in London has soared by a dramatic 44%.
"Detectives busy at the scene"
Police in Brent are appealing for anyone who has information about the incident to come forward.
Detective Inspector Justin Howick said:
I would like to appeal to anyone with information to contact police at the earliest opportunity.
Detectives are busy at the scene and working to build a clear picture of the circumstances of this fatal attack.”
All witnesses who have not spoken to police and anyone with any information concerning these shootings are requested to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7757/01May.
You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
More from the scene
Police were called to the scene last night at 9.02pm and found the victim suffering from a critical gunshot wound.
He succumbed to his injuries at 9.58pm last night.
Yet another violent crime
London’s violent crime epidemic continues as another man has died, following a shooting in Queensbury.
We will be bringing you photos and videos from the scene this morning.
There is still a heavy police presence investigating the murder of the man, believed to be in his 30s.